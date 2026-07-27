Rides, food and live performances highlight 2026 County Fair offerings

Food is one of the draws for the Grays Harbor County Fair.

According to the Grays Harbor County Fair’s official program, the Fair is a tradition built on neighbors coming together to celebrate agriculture, youth, local talent, and the people who make Grays Harbor such a special place.

The 2026 Grays Harbor County Fair theme, “America 250: Dancing with the Steers,” celebrates America’s 250th anniversary through community, agriculture, and tradition. Daily dance performances, patriotic opening ceremonies, and an America250 exhibit hosted by the VFW invite fairgoers to celebrate our nation.

The 2026 Fair, which starts Wednesday at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds in Elma, will feature carnival rides, live performances, concerts, a wide variety of food, animal exhibitions, and much more.

This year’s new concert experience features Chayce Beckham, Sara Evans, Radical Revolution, and Ayron Jones opening for Foovana with special guest Krist Novoselic.

Entertainment will include the Bigfoot Olympics – put your skills to the test with this Pacific Northwest-inspired competition for fairgoers of all ages hosted by Jodesha; Storytime at the Fair – enjoy special story reading and educational activities hosted by Timberland Regional Library; Expanded Goat Barn – meet adorable baby goats and celebrate young exhibitors with the addition of a new Pee-Wee class; Kid’s Zone – a dedicated area for children ages 6 and under featuring family-friendly activities.

The Fair also promises new interactive performances and family-friendly entertainment and an expanded lineup of food vendors, shopping, and unique experiences across the fairgrounds.

Cost

Adult admission is $15, youth is $10 and kids 5 and under are free. Parking is also free.

Free Admission Hour

Everyone receives free fair admission on Thursday, July 30, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Admission fees begin promptly at 11 a.m.

Youth Discount Day

Youth tickets are $2 off all day Thursday, July 30.

Military and Senior Discounts

Discounted admission is available daily for military members and seniors.

Northwest Wildlife Sanctuary

Northwest Wildlife Sanctuary brings exciting, interactive wildlife education to the Grays Harbor County fair with multiple daily presentations featuring reptiles and other exotic animals. Audiences of all ages can get up close with fascinating reptiles while learning about wildlife through engaging presentations and hands-on participation. Guests may even have the opportunity to safely interact with and hold large snakes and other reptiles, making it a memorable fair experience.

Alex Zerbe The Zaniac

With the energy of 1,000 suns, Alex Zerbe moves like a rubber band from one end of the stage to the other. Beatboxing, juggling, dancing, singing, music and magic are just a few of the things that led Piers Morgan of America’s Got Talent to call this physical comedian, “The total package.” The “Professional Zaniac,” whoʼs been cracking jokes onstage for almost 15 years, zigzags between physical stunts and non-stop comedy. During the show vegetables are sliced in half by flying playing cards, flaming torches and bowling balls are juggled with ease and every audience volunteer leaves the stage in triumph.

Leapin’ Louie

Leapin’ Louie brings high-energy, family-friendly entertainment to the Grays Harbor County Fair with a unique blend of comedy and world-class stunt performance. Featuring incredible lasso tricks, whip-cracking, juggling, and six-foot unicycle feats, his interactive show keeps audiences laughing and engaged. Having performed in more than 30 countries around the world, Leapin’ Louie delivers unforgettable fun for fairgoers of all ages.

Pacific Northwest Unicorns

Pacific Northwest Unicorns brings a touch of magic to the Grays Harbor County Fair with an interactive experience featuring live “unicorns.” Fairgoers of all ages can meet these enchanting creatures up close, enjoy memorable photo opportunities, and immerse themselves in a whimsical experience that sparks imagination and wonder. This one-of-a-kind attraction creates magical memories for families and fairgoers alike.

Carnival

Unlimited ride wristbands are available each day, with special Saturday ride sessions.

Carnival Hours

Wednesday, July 29 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 31 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 from noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday Ride Sessions

Saturday Wristbands are sold by session:

Session 1: Noon to 5 p.m.

Session 2: 5 to 11 p.m.

Carnival pre-sale

Carnival ride wristbands will be available for sale every day during the fair for $45. Plan ahead and buy them early to save some money by purchasing a presale carnival wristband. Presale carnival wristbands will be available until Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m., for just $35. Save $10 per wristband when you buy early.

Wednesday, July 29

House Brothers Day Highlights

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fair/Exhibit Buildings Open

Noon to 4 p.m. Pacific Northwest Unicorns

Noon and 2:30 p.m. Alex ‘Zaniac’ Zerbee — Jodesha Stage

2 p.m. Carnival Open

5:30 p.m. Parade

6 p.m. Opening Ceremony — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

8 p.m. Chayce Beckham in concert —Pepsi Stage

Thursday, July 30

Timberland Bank Day highlights

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fair/Exhibit Buildings Open

Noon and 3 p.m. NW Wildlife Sanctuary — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

Noon, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Leapin’ Louie — Jodesha Stage

Noon to 4 p.m. Pacific Northwest Unicorns

1 to 10 p.m. Carnival Open

5 p.m. Dancehouse Dancers — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

6 p.m. Aberdeen Orchestra — Jodesha Stage

7 p.m. Ayron Jones — Pepsi Stage

7:30 p.m. Foovana in concert with special guest Krist Novoselic — Pepsi Stage

Friday, July 31

Grays Harbor PUD Day Highlights

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fair/Exhibit Buildings Open

Noon and 3 p.m. NW Wildlife Sanctuary — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Leapin’ Louie — Jodesha Stage

Noon to 4 p.m. Pacific Northwest Unicorns

1 to 10 p.m. Carnival Open

6 p.m. Line Dance Flash Mob — Jodesha Stage

6 p.m. Cheer Expo — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

8 p.m. Sara Evans — Pepsi Stage

Saturday, August 1

Sierra Pacific Day Highlights

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fair/Exhibit Buildings Open

Noon to 11 p.m. Carnival Open

Noon, 1:30 and 5 p.m. NW Wildlife Sanctuary — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

Noon, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Leapin’ Louie — Jodesha Stage

Noon Youth Livestock Auction — Montesano Farm & Home Outdoor Livestock Arena

3 p.m. Dancers Unlimited — Dennis Co. Ace Stage

4 p.m. Free auto racing — Grays Harbor Raceway

8 p.m. Radical Revolution — Pepsi Stage