Ocean Shores launches community satisfaction survey

The city of Ocean Shores is conducting a Community Satisfaction Survey to better understand the needs, priorities, and opinions of residents, businesses and visitors.

According to a Facebook post, “The city of Ocean Shores is committed to supporting a strong local economy and improving the quality of life for everyone who lives, works and visits our community.”

Residents’ feedback will help guide the city’s 2027 budget and future planning efforts. As Ocean Shores continues to address aging infrastructure, increasing service demands, economic opportunities, and changing community needs, it is important that city resources are invested in areas that matter most.

The survey is anonymous. It only takes a few minutes to complete.

Deadline: Aug. 15

Complete it online:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/33YQB9M

Prefer a paper copy? Download it here:

https://portal.laserfiche.com/Portal/DocView.aspx?id=262154&repo=r-c8f636c8