Monster trucks invade Grays Harbor Raceway

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is on tap for Sunday at the raceway in Elma.

Expect more monster truck stunts this Friday and Saturday at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

The family-friendly Monster Slam ‘26 premiers Friday and Saturday at the Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma to kickoff a weekend triple header.

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour gives fans an opportunity to visit with drivers, see the trucks up close, and get rides in the ground-pounding monster trucks during the “Pit Party” times for an extra fee. The Monster Truck Show will begin approximately an hour and a half later.

The showstopper, Megasaurus, a car-crunching, fire-breathing monster truck is expected to make an appearance Friday night at the raceway. Besides the monster trucks there will be racing with side-by-sides.

The triple header weekend finishes Sunday with the Hall of Fame Tribute/360 Sprint Car Battle Royale. The Battle Royale features elite open-wheel drivers in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at speeds easily eclipsing 100 miles per hour. Sunday will crown the 2026 Western Sprint Tour Speedweek Champion.

IMCA Modifieds joining the sprint cars Sunday are sure to create another intense showdown between the top point getters at Grays Harbor Raceway. Craig Moore holds the lead with 377, followed by Austin Rognlin with 371, and Brenton Schnitzer with 367. Tumwater’s Tyson Blood has been hot lately and is creeping up to the top three with 339.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.

Grays Harbor Raceway triple-header schedule

Friday, July 24:

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Pit Party begins at 5:30 p.m.

Monster Truck Show starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 25:

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Pit Party begins at 4:30 p.m.

Monster Truck Show starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 26:

Spectator gates open at 4:30p.m.

Hot laps at 5 p.m.

Racing begins at 6 p.m.