Live music roundup

Johnny the Capo plays Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music for Lunch

Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion

Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.

Grays Harbor County Fair Concerts

Chayce Beckham — Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Ayron Jones and Foovana feat. Krist Novoselić — Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Sara Evans — Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Radical Revolution — Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will range from $50-$75 and include Fair Admission. The Ayron Jones and Radical Revolution concerts are free, included in Fair Admission. No tickets necessary. Ticket info: https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/fair/fair-entertainment

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Kevin Case

July 31 — Aug. 1

Atari Ferrari

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vintage-inspired rock with ‘70s pop flair, delivering infectious riffs, tight harmonies, and a modern indie-rock edge.

Slainte Irish Rock

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.

Ashley’s Pub Haus in Hoquiam

Johnny and the Bad Boys

Saturday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Oyhut Plaza in Ocean Shores

First Wednesday Arts Night

Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano

A night of music with local artist C.D. Scofield. This is a free event, open to all. Special treats and discounted drinks.

Johnny the Capo

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach

Kevin Case

Aug. 7-8 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Garage in Ocean Shores

The Flinns

Friday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

A Texas-born country Americana duo known for heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies, and a blend of classic and contemporary roots music.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Tropics

Aug. 7-8

Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

Don Stone Trio

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Of Aberdeen

The Acoustic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis

Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Dogger

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A Pacific Northwest songwriter performing an easygoing mix of country, classic rock, and nostalgic ‘90s favorites.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

The Eclectics

Aug. 14-15

Colin Gage

Saturday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Garage in Ocean Shores