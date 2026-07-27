Live music roundup
Published 1:30 am Monday, July 27, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Music for Lunch
Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion
Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.
Grays Harbor County Fair Concerts
Chayce Beckham — Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
Ayron Jones and Foovana feat. Krist Novoselić — Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
Sara Evans — Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.
Radical Revolution — Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will range from $50-$75 and include Fair Admission. The Ayron Jones and Radical Revolution concerts are free, included in Fair Admission. No tickets necessary. Ticket info: https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/fair/fair-entertainment
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Kevin Case
July 31 — Aug. 1
Atari Ferrari
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vintage-inspired rock with ‘70s pop flair, delivering infectious riffs, tight harmonies, and a modern indie-rock edge.
Slainte Irish Rock
Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.
Ashley’s Pub Haus in Hoquiam
Johnny and the Bad Boys
Saturday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Oyhut Plaza in Ocean Shores
First Wednesday Arts Night
Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano
A night of music with local artist C.D. Scofield. This is a free event, open to all. Special treats and discounted drinks.
Johnny the Capo
Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach
Kevin Case
Aug. 7-8 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Garage in Ocean Shores
The Flinns
Friday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
A Texas-born country Americana duo known for heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies, and a blend of classic and contemporary roots music.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Tropics
Aug. 7-8
Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson
Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
Don Stone Trio
Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Of Aberdeen
The Acoustic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis
Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Dogger
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A Pacific Northwest songwriter performing an easygoing mix of country, classic rock, and nostalgic ‘90s favorites.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
The Eclectics
Aug. 14-15
Colin Gage
Saturday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Garage in Ocean Shores