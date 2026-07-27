Aberdeen waives street closure fees for National Night Out

The Aberdeen City Council has approved a new initiative to encourage neighborhood participation in National Night Out by waiving street closure permit fees for qualifying neighborhood events the city announced via press release.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that brings neighbors together with local law enforcement and firefighters to strengthen relationships, build safer neighborhoods, and promote crime prevention through community engagement.

“National Night Out is about bringing people together,” said Mayor Douglas Orr. “When neighbors know one another and have positive relationships with first responders and city staff, our entire community becomes stronger and safer. We had about 14 National Night Out events in Aberdeen last year. We hope this move by the city council makes hosting an event more accessible and will encourage more events to pop up on Tuesday, Aug. 4.”

Under this new resolution, the city will waive street closure permit fees for approved National Night Out events. To ensure the program is fair and manageable, a maximum of three events per Aberdeen city ward will be eligible for the fee waiver each year.

In addition to waiving the permit fee, the city’s Public Works Department will assist approved events by delivering, setting up, and removing traffic control devices needed for the street closures, making it easier for neighborhood organizers to host events.

To qualify for the fee waiver and street closure, event organizers can register their event with Ross Lampky at the Aberdeen Police Department at rlampky@aberdeenwa.gov.