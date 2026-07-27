4-H Still Life Room offers full days of crafts, STEM activities and a presentation on zombie plants

Sewing is an anchor activity in the 4-H Still Life room at the Grays Harbor County Fair.

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Among the eye-catching displays in the Still Life room will be the table settings that are designed by the 4-H youth.

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During the Grays Harbor County Fair, the 4-H Still Life room will offer a full day of 4-H in Action sewing, craft and STEM activities that are led by 4-H youth.

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Throughout the Grays Harbor Fair, the 4-H Still Life room has a full schedule of activities with opportunities for families to make a craft, learn about physics and marvel at the creativity of 4-H youth. Still Life covers everything that isn’t animal related, such as photography, expressive arts, sewing and textiles, food and nutrition, and plant sciences.

These day-long schedules represent a building back up to what it was before COVID, with 4-H led activities and the building full of projects, said Cindy Kuismi, one of the 4-H still life coordinators. Kuismi, who moved to McCleary a few years ago, was involved in the 4-H program in Minnesota and joined the Grays Harbor program last year as a volunteer.

One activity to drop in on Wednesday is the table setting judging, where 4-H youth will demonstrate what they have learned about table setting, which includes their ability to design a table setting around a theme and create a balanced menu.

“It’s pretty amazing to see the thought that goes into the youth member designing their table setting project, but then also all of our 4-H volunteers, who are acting as judges, are also providing feedback and insights,” said Tracie Hanson, 4-H program coordinator.

Throughout the building will be displays of the projects and educational posters,, as well as those projects that have received an award of merit.

“Some of the photography is beautiful. The sewing is amazing,” said Kuismi, adding that “you don’t want to miss this.

4-H in Action and Still Life Schedule

These activities will be held in the 4-H section of the Pavilion, which is building 7.

Wednesday, July 29

10 a.m. — 4-H Sewing Activity

11 a.m. — 4-H Sewing Activity and a presentation on “Making bumps on a log”

12 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Stained Glass Hangers and Table Setting

1 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Pompom Races and Table Setting

2 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Alien Hovercraft and Table Setting

3 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Alien Hovercraft and Table Setting

4 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Bead bottle find

5 p.m. — STEM: Shooting the Stars

5:30 p.m. — Parade

6 p.m. — Opening Ceremony

6:30-7 p.m. — 4-H Quiz Bowl

7 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Microscope views

Thursday, July 30

10 to noon — 4-H Sewing Activity

10 a.m. — 4-H Craft: Kandi bracelets

11 to noon — 4-H Craft: Bead lizards

1 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Seed art and kitchen activity

2 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Seed art and presentations on “How to make video games” and “A few chicken breeds”

3 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Pompom Races

4 p.m. — TBD

5 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Plank Flag painting

6 p.m. — Quiz Bowl

7 p.m. — 4-H Cup Stacking

Friday, July 31

10 a.m. — 4-H Sewing Activity

11 a.m. — 4-H Sewing Activity and presentations on “The Showbox” and “Goat health checks”

12 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Slime making

1 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Alien Hovercraft and presentation on “My dog Murdoch”

2 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Pompom Races

3 to 4 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Bead Flag Keychain

5 p.m. — STEM: Shooting the Stars

6 p.m. — 4-H Quiz bowl

7 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Microscope views

Saturday, Aug. 1

10 a.m. — 4-H Craft: Patriotic fans

11 a.m. — 4-H STEM: Popsicle stick catapults and presentations on “Perfect slime – no strings attached” and “Growing Zombie Plants”

12 p.m. — 4-H STEM: Popsicle stick catapults and presentation on “Ciphers and codes”

1 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Bead bottle find

2 to 3 p.m. — Patriotic potholders

4 p.m. — 4-H Craft: Bead Flag Keychain

5 p.m. — Senior and scholarship recognition

6 p.m. — 4-H bingo

7 p.m. — 4-H Cup Stacking