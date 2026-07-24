Pacific County Sheriff’s Office arrest leads to assault on officer, threats to kill

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is releasing information regarding an incident that occurred on July 22, 2026, at approximately 10:07 p.m. at a residence on Bay Center Road in Bay Center.

The incident began when a 47-year-old male placed more than 20 calls to Pacific County Dispatch. During these calls, the individual used profane language, threatened dispatch personnel, and falsely reported an active fire and a life-threatening medical emergency.

Deputies and assisting law enforcement agencies responded to the property and located the male standing near a vehicle in the driveway. Officers announced their presence over a public address system and issued verbal commands. The suspect failed to comply, reaching into his pockets and his vehicle multiple times. The suspect then advanced toward officers while verbally threatening to kill them. Officers displayed a Conducted Energy Weapon and sparked it as a warning, without deploying it against the suspect. This prompted the individual to stop advancing and ultimately comply with commands to lie on the ground. Officers safely placed the suspect in handcuffs and recovered a throwing-style knife from his person.

The suspect displayed signs of heavy intoxication and actively resisted the transport process. While secured in the patrol vehicle, the suspect repeatedly kicked the interior partition and made explicit, targeted death threats toward the transporting deputy and their family. The suspect stated his intention to find and kill the deputy upon his release, explicitly threatening to also kill “every person you love or care about.”

While en route to a local hospital for medical clearance, the suspect began intentionally striking his head against the interior of the patrol vehicle. When deputies stopped the vehicle and opened the door to address the behavior, the suspect kicked the door, driving it into a deputy’s knee. Upon arrival at the hospital, the suspect’s aggressive behavior continued, and he explicitly threatened to kill another assisting deputy.

The suspect’s hostility continued upon arrival at the Pacific County Jail. The suspect managed to maneuver his handcuffed hands to the front of his body and, as officers removed him from the patrol vehicle, he lunged at a deputy. The suspect struck the deputy in the neck and shoulder area. Officers subsequently secured the individual in a restraint cart to safely complete the booking process.

PCSO booked the 47-year-old male into the Pacific County Jail on charges of telephone harassment, false reporting, obstructing a law enforcement officer, two counts of harassment, and two counts of third-degree assault.

Deputies sustained minor injuries during the encounters. The suspect did not sustain injuries from the arrest, aside from minor self-inflicted injuries caused by striking his head against the patrol vehicle interior.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the Raymond Police Department, South Bend Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for their assistance during the response and booking process.