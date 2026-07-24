Deidre’s Deli and The Sweet Spot Bakery open at new Aberdeen location

After an introduction from Greater Grays Harbor Ambassador Kaliegh Aronson, Deidre Williamson cuts the ceremonial ribbon held by GGHI Ambassadors Kiona Goodman (left) and Brooke Chapman at her new location. The Sweet Spot Bakery owner, Toni Spencer, is at the front left in apron.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. celebrated the opening of the new location for Deidre’s Deli and The Sweet Spot Bakery with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The two businesses will combine in their new place at 107 E. Wishkah Street in Aberdeen at the old Deen Dogs location. Deidre’s and The Sweet Spot were both previously at the Grays Harbor Farmer’s Market in Hoquiam on Riverside Avenue.

For nearly 25 years Deidre’s Deli has been a favorite destination for Grays Harbor’s residents. Owner Deidre Williamson is known for providing mouth-watering sandwiches, homemade soups, fresh-made salads and quick, friendly service that consistently places the deli in the Best of Twin Harbors.

Deidre is beginning a new and exciting chapter for her deli with the move to Aberdeen, but it wasn’t without a little worry making the location change.

“It was a risk, but Aberdeen has just been wonderful, and everyone has been so thoughtful in helping us get ready,” said Deidre.

The deli and The Sweet Spot Bakery, owned by Toni Spencer, were able to create over 30 seats after their re-design for the business, maximizing space for their customers.

The Sweet Spot Bakery specializes in gluten-free baked goods and sweets. The bakery has its own dedicated oven to ensure no cross-contamination occurs in their goodies. In her new space Spencer is currently putting out gluten-free cookies, fruit bars, pumpkin rolls and brownies. She is starting parfaits and in the fall expects pies to be in the works.

Deidre’s Deli and The Sweet Spot are open four days a week: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For deli or bakery questions or to place an order, call 360-538-5880.