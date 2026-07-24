Pacific Beach area rock thrower arrested, booked into jail

On Wednesday, Grays Harbor deputies responded to the Pacific Beach area for the report of a malicious mischief call in progress. It was reported that a subject threw a rock through the window of a residence.

Deputies arrived on scene, contacting the suspect. After conducting an investigation, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for malicious mischief in the third degree.

“I want our community to know that our office will respond to reports of crime, investigate them thoroughly and enforce the law,” said Sheriff Darrin E. Wallace. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a major felony or what some might consider ‘small’ crime. Every victim deserves to be heard, every report deserves to be investigated and those who choose to break the law in our county should expect to be held accountable.

“I am very proud of our deputies and their dedication to our community. Thank you to everyone who continues to report suspicious or criminal activity. Your partnership makes a difference. Together we will continue working to keep Grays Harbor County a safe place to live.”