Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Grays Harbor Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Harbor Calvary Chapel. Anyone interested in the Republican Party is invited. For more information visit www.ghgop.co.

Aberdeen Senior Center offers pinochle every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m.

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

HOQUIAM

Promise Community’s speaker at the 4 p.m. service Sunday, July 26, will be Charley Capoeman, Executive Director of the Union Gospel Mission. For more information, call 360-533-1416.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3101 Cherry Street. Clothes, household items, furniture and toys. Check out weekly sale prices.

Grays Harbor Parkinson’s support group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room. For more information call Betsy Seidel at 360-533-5968

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

COSMOPOLIS

Lions Park Library Summer Park Program will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

Cosi Art Center Summer Art Day Camp is held 1:30 – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays now through mid August. Register at cosiartcenter@gmail.com

Coffee with the Mayor is scheduled for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Community Center/Council Chambers.

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Chess Social Time is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Montesano Timberland Library.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Elma High School Class of 1976 will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with a variety of activities the weekend of Aug. 14. For more information, call Debbie Beerbower Hill at 360-490-4988. Reservations for dinner are due by Thursday, July 30.

Elevate East County will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, in the Rainier Conference room at Summit Pacific Wellness Center.

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

North Beach Republican Women’s Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Ocean Shores Lions Club. Guests and interested community members are welcome. For more information, email nbrwc1@gmail.com.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261. info from Sarah Hope 360-289-40

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a message for Sandy McClulloch.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.