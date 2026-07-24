Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal enacts burn ban

Grays Harbor County has issued a burn ban effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 24. With the continued trend of warm and dry weather and increased fire danger across the region, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Districts are enacting further restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until conditions moderate.

Fire safety burn bans are enacted when weather and fire fuel conditions reach a level of danger that may pose a threat to people and their property. The Department of Natural Resources has moved their fire risk on public lands in our region to “high.” This triggers the county’s process to enact the fire safety ban to minimize the threat of fires as much as possible.

At this time, recreational campfires, charcoal and wood burning devices, residential yard waste and land clearing burns are prohibited until further notice.

The use of natural and propane gas burning barbeques, pellet burning devices, gas camp stoves and gas fire pits is allowed.