FEMA fails to deliver already approved funds for Aberdeen-Hoquiam: Rep. Randall demands answers

On Friday, U.S. Congresswoman Emily Randall [D, WA-06], sent a letter to acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA], Robert Fenton, demanding answers to why FEMA continues to delay funds that were awarded to the Aberdeen-Hoquiam Flood Protection Project, and why the funding will be $12.35 million less than what was originally approved for the project. Randall also calls attention to concerning reports that the Trump administration has been diverting FEMA funds to the Department of Homeland Security.

“FEMA Region 10 approved their request at $47 million, but headquarters denied that amount and replaced it with $34.65 million of grant funding. To make matters worse, FEMA intends to disburse funds [in] September 2026, one year later than FEMA previously committed. This community has waited long enough. This is unacceptable and it is dangerous,” wrote Randall.

“It is equally concerning to see a new published report by the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management and his staff of July 2026 where it details FEMA, instructed by the Department of Homeland Security [DHS], diverted agency resources for immigration enforcement and not for its intended purpose of our country’s disaster readiness,” Randall continued in the letter.

The Aberdeen-Hoquiam Flood Protection Project was allocated $87 million in BRIC grants when FEMA abruptly cancelled the program in April 2025, putting the funds on hold. Randall immediately sent a letter to then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem demanding answers regarding the status of the funding. In December 2025, Judge Richard G. Sterns of the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully ended the BRIC grant program.

Randall sent another letter to Noem in January 2026 urging FEMA to release the funding. FEMA announced they would relaunch the BRIC Grant program on March 18 only after a federal judge issued a court order on March 6 giving FEMA two weeks to comply with the ruling and reinstate the funding.

Randall is requesting answers to three questions from Acting Administrator Fenton by July 31

• An updated timeline on the disbursement of the FEMA BRIC funding for the North Shore Levee Project.

• A recommitment by FEMA to immediately unfreeze and disburse the money originally approved by FEMA Region 10 for the City of Hoquiam and the City of Aberdeen.

• A third request for a meeting to discuss how FEMA intends to prevent further economic harm in Washington’s 6th District.