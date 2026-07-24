Aberdeen to host community outreach meeting regarding Fry Creek

The city of Aberdeen will host a community outreach meeting titled “Let’s re-imagine Fry Creek: Daylighting Fry Creek between Simpson Ave and Sumner avenues in Aberdeen” on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion in Aberdeen.

Plans to daylight Fry Creek, improve the community, enhance habitat and create a “healthier, more resilient” Aberdeen will be presented.

The goals are to improve water quality, create space for fish, wildlife and native plants to thrive, create more green space, recreation opportunities and neighborhood pride, and reduce flood risk and prepare for a stronger, more resilient future.

Residents are encouraged to attend and share ideas.

In April of 2025, the city of Aberdeen earned one of only nine American Public Works Association 2025 Public Works Project of the Year Awards in Washington state for the Fry Creek Pump Station.

Completion of the pump station provided immediate benefit to the residents and businesses upstream of the facility by dramatically increasing flood protection by replacing the deteriorated tide gates with a new fish passage structure and increasing pumping capacity.