Coast Guard responds to collision between fishing vessels

The Nora J sank off the coast of Grays Harbor on Tuesday, July 21.

Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor based in Westport and Coast Guard Air Station Astoria responded to a reported collision between two fishing vessels, approximately 22 miles offshore of Grays Harbor, Tuesday.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River Command Center received the initial report of a collision between The Tabitha, a 62-foot commercial fishing vessel and the Nora J, a 35-foot wooden commercial fishing vessel around 6:40 a.m.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Grays Harbor and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria.

The Nora J sustained significant damage during the collision and was reported to be taking on water. The Tabitha is reported to have no significant damage, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Coast Guard motor lifeboat crew arrived on scene at 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, the crew safely removed all three crewmembers from the Nora J and transferred them to Station Grays Harbor. The Tabitha remained on scene to provide additional support.

Dewatering efforts were ultimately unsuccessful on the Nora J and the vessel sank in 300 feet of water. There are no reports of pollution.

“We are grateful to the Station Grays Harbor crew who swiftly arrived on scene and helped prevent any of the mariners from entering the water,” said Lt. Patrick Norton, command duty officer, Coast Guard Columbia River Command Center. “The Coast Guard is proud to support the men and women whose livelihood depends on the waters of the Pacific Northwest.”

On-scene weather conditions were 3-foot seas, 7 mph winds and a sea temperature of 58 degrees.

The incident is currently under investigation.