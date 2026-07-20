Winebarger runs away with Modified Nationals title

Joey Tanner in his Silver Bullet Late Models car on his way to victory Saturday at the raceway.

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The start of the Modified Nationals at Grays Harbor Raceway with cars “three-wide” adds to the intensity of the first lap of the 24-car main event.

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Collen Winebarger borrowed John Gaynor’s modifieds car and won his fourth Modified Nationals at Grays Harbor Raceway Saturday night in Elma.

After passing Ethan Killingsworth on lap 17 of the 40 lap event, Winebarger put the hammer down leaving the competition to battle for second through fourth place as he took home $7,500 for the victory.

Eston Whistler and Jesse Williamson made late passes to take second and third in front of Killingsworth with Matt Sanders, Friday’s Race of Champions winner, placing fifth in the championship final.

After the race Winebarger expressed gratitude for the use of the car.

“I can’t thank the Gaynor family enough for letting me run their car for the weekend,” he said.

Both the IMCA Modifieds and Late Models finals together ran 70 laps without stoppage and Winebarger and several others ran both.

Asked if he was tired, Winebarger replied, “7,500 bucks will make you feel just fine.”

Joey Tanner from Portland, Oregon took home the Late Models final followed by the Whistler brothers from Otis, Oregon. Ian Whistler dueled with Tanner and Eston Whistler made a dramatic pass in the final corner to take third from Winebarger. Defending modifieds winner Bricen James finished fifth.

After a disappointing Friday for Tanner, he and his crew got to work on his late model for Saturday night’s action.

“Yesterday wasn’t that great for us … we did some wholesale changes and it was great from the start, winning the fast time and then the race. It was a fun night,” he said.

Next weekend the Grays Harbor Raceway has a triple header and hosts Monster Slam Friday and Saturday and then a 360 Sprint Car Battle Royale and IMCA Modifieds on Sunday. For more information and tickets go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.