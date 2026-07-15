GH Raceway hosts Modifieds Nationals Friday and Saturday

Kids line up for the start of Grays Harbor Raceway’s annual Candy Dash. Over 200 children raced for candy spread down the track’s front stretch Saturday.

Modifieds current points leader, Craig Moore #14, gets caught behind a spinout in a Heat Race last Saturday damaging his car and ending his race. Moore would return later for the A Main final.

IMCA Modifieds racing last weekend at the Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma. Modifieds Nationals kickoff Friday at the raceway.

The 27th Annual Modifieds Nationals are coming to Grays Harbor Raceway this Friday and Saturday.

The top IMCA Modifieds drivers in the Northwest will converge in Elma at the raceway this weekend to take their shot at winning the Modified Nationals. Also on the docket is the return of the I-5 Silver Bullet Late Models.

The 900+ horsepower Late Models awed race fans last year with their raw power and they will have Heat Races and a Main Event on both days.

On Friday the IMCA Modifieds will hold two sets of Heat Races to set the position order for Saturday night’s Main Event and $7,500 winner’s purse. A “Race of Champions” is set for Friday open to all former Modifieds Nationals champions, Grays Harbor Raceway champions, and other Northwest track champions for bragging rights and $500.

Last weekend the top six IMCA Modifieds point leaders from Skagit Speedway competed at Grays Harbor Raceway to get some practice on the dirt in preparation for the nationals this weekend, but raceway champion Tyson Blood stole the show with a bold move to launch him into first position and earned the checkered flag. John Gaynor took second and Kevin Williamson third.

Blood’s victory puts him in sole possession of fourth place in front of Zane Miner in the IMCA Modifieds points standings and he is steadily working up the list after his recent wins. Craig Moore, Austin Rognlin and Brenton Schnitzer still round out the top three spots with only seven points separating first from third. All are expected to race this weekend.

On both days the Pit Gates open at 2 p.m. and Spectator Gates at 4:30 p.m. with Hot Laps 5 p.m.and Racing at 6 p.m. For ticket information go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook for more information. Two-day reserved tickets are still available.