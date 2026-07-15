Lightning, possible wildfires coming to the Olympics

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the west portion of the Olympic Mountains.

Expected hazards:

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning

Gusty and erratic outflow winds between 35 and 50 mph

Thunderstorms are possible early Thursday morning and again Thursday afternoon

Impacts:

Lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple fire starts.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden wind shifts, causing rapid changes in a fire’s rate and direction of spread.

A Fire Weather Watch means there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions to develop.

Monitor the forecast for possible Red Flag Warnings.

Eastern Washington

The weather this weekend could be a recipe for rapid wildfire spread in Eastern Washington, according to state officials.

With a potential for record-high temperatures across the state Sunday, a warm and dry trend in Eastern Washington and projected winds, The state Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to use caution outside.

Temperatures will be in the 80s leading up to this weekend, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms focused in the crest of the Cascades and west into the North Bend foothills area Thursday, said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Heat warnings will spread throughout the state.

“The concern here is new wildfire starts because of the lightning,” she said.

After Thursday, temperatures will remain in the upper 80s, and even touch the 90s through Sunday and into early next week, Kristell said.

Thomas Kyle-Milward, the wildfire communications manager at the Department of Natural Resources, said crews will be checking affected areas after storms pass to ensure there are no blind spots.

“After a lighting burst passes over, it doesn’t necessarily turn into an immediate wildfire,” Kyle-Milward said. “It can be days before it turns into an actual ignition.”

The Department of Natural Resources has responded to 213 fires so far this season — 99 of these originate from escaped yard debris burns, according to State Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove.

“I’m asking Washingtonians to remember that one spark is all it takes — and to recreate responsibly and work safely around our homes and properties,” Upthegrove said in a statement. “Don’t be that spark this weekend.”

Around 80% to 90% of wildfires in Washington state are caused by humans, according to the department.

“Human-caused ignitions are a huge part of the wildfire problem in Washington — and the part we can best influence, which is helpful,” Russ Lane, DNR’s wildfire division manager, said in a statement.

The department advises those working outside this weekend to keep a shovel and bucket of water handy, in case of fire.

As always, residents should also check their area’s restrictions for campfires, never leave a flame unattended and be careful with fireworks.

“We’re all noticing the grasses lose their shade of green,” Kristell said, “Be really cautious with ignition.”

— The Seattle Times contributed to this report,