Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

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There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from June 16 to June 25

Ocean Shores Golf Course – 500 Canal Drive NE, Ocean Shores

July 2 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Reinspection is satisfactory. All red critical violations have been corrected.

The handwashing sink is properly stocked with soap.

The three-compartment sink has been replaced with a stainless steel three-compartment sink with drainboards and includes an indirect drain.

Produce will be purchased pre-washed and pre-cut.

Eggs must be kept below ready to eat foods in the Kenneco reach-in fridge.

Thermometer is available on-site.

Prepared food service operations may resume.

Smitty’s Dog Company – 201 E Wynoochee Ave., Montesano

July 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Handsink in cart is not in working condition. Water heater is not working properly. Cart is using a temporary handwashing station that has hot water, soap, and paper towels.

Corrective Actions: Hand sink must provide water of at least 100°F. Person in charge will make necessary adjustments to water heater. Alternatively, you can apply for a variance to use a temporary handwashing facility. Please understand submittal does not guarantee approval. I will follow up with variance information.

Bigfoot Waffles – 465 Compass St., Pacific Beach

July 11 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Additional Comments

Refrigerate mustard after opening.

Self-closing hinges on the restrooms are not required since the restrooms aren’t located inside the food establishment.

Restrooms don’t have adequate hot water. Hot water is initially available but temperature drops off significantly after running the water for only a short time. Temperature was measured at 78°F. Seabrook must make appropriate adjustments to ensure hot water of at least 100°F is provided in both restrooms. Contact the Building Department if the water heaters will be replaced as permits may be required.

If adequate hot water cannot be provided in the restrooms, it may result in enforcement action by our office including permit suspension until sufficient restrooms can be provided. Please keep our office updated