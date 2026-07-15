Hadler brings George Strait tribute to Raymond

Attention George Strait fans. This show is for you. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Sunday Afternoon Live proudly presents Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson, a wonderfully crafted tribute performance celebrating the songs of George Strait.

For 45 years, the inimitable George Strait has been creating music beloved by millions. Starting with his first single in 1981, Unwound, George Strait has given us 60 No. 1 hits, among them such enduring tunes as Ocean Front Property, Amarillo By Morning, Check Yes Or No, All My Exes Live In Texas, Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind?, Write This Down, and so many more. Every George Strait fan has a top-of the-list favorite. Perhaps this is because his music, so much about relationships, is about each of us, and the struggles we all have. George Strait’s voice sounds like your good friend speaking directly to you, only in song.

Hadler conveys that sound and sincerity beautifully, making it easy to close your eyes and picture George Strait himself singing directly to each of us. Hadler seems to have the voice and persona made for this tribute performance, and as he says in a recent PlayBranson interview, for this show, “I do George Strait in the first person. I’m George, and I tell my story.”

Hadler recalls that having grown up in the shadow of Mount St. Helens, his first listeners were cows. But his destiny took him far from the farmlands of Washington State. His childhood dream was to perform in Nashville; he surpassed his dream by not only playing in Nashville, but singing at the Grand Ol’ Opry, and then being invited to Branson, Missouri, a country music mecca. He has been recognized and honored for his performances as a Hank Williams tribute artist, and now for his in-demand George Strait show, a regular and very popular Branson attraction.

Perhaps the most singular element of Hadler’s work is his creation of GUMI: Resource Services For Veterans. This program was founded by Hadler and like-minded supporters, and is located in the Ozark Hills. “GUMI” stands for “Glad U Made It” and is designed to provide services for veterans struggling with everything from basic needs to counseling, social connections, and inner peace. Proceeds from Hadler’s Strait To Branson show go to the GUMI program. For more information about GUMI, visit gumicampusa.com.

If you are not yet a George Strait fan, you will be by the end of Hadler’s Strait To Branson show. You will also be supporting one of the worthiest of causes, and you’ll be helping a most deserving group who have given so much to our nation. Join us for a great concert.

If you want to go:

Hadler will perform Strait To Branson on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre located at 323 Third Street in Raymond. Tickets for Strait To Branson will be $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.