Schnitzer, Kerrigan, and Miles collect wins at Grays Harbor Raceway

Close quarters: Shane Kerrigan (#43) works for position behind Scott Fritz during the Super Stock final at the raceway.

Sprint Cars fly into the first turn of their final Friday at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Race fans get their picture taken in front of the victory lane backdrop during Fan Appreciation Night at the Grays Harbor Raceway Friday.

Oakville’s Brian Harding takes the checkered flag finishing first in his Heat Race Friday at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Grays Harbor Raceway’s Fan Appreciation Night on Friday was another resounding success and prior to racing finals, fans, drivers and cars all gathered on the track for autographs, photos and prizes.

After racing was completed The Grays Harbor Raceway hosted the Giant Fireworks show celebrating America 250.

A flat tire let an opportunistic Brenton Schnitzer take over the lead from John Gaynor in the IMCA Modifieds at the raceway, and then Schnitzer held off Austin Rognlin to claim his first win of the year. Craig Moore came in third followed by Tyson Blood and Brian Harding. The top three finishers are also the top three point getters so far this season. Harding, Blood, and Gaynor all had Heat Race wins.

In the 360 Limited Sprints Steven Hendrickson took every lap in his first-ever appearance at Grays Harbor Raceway and walked away with a victory.

Colton Heath dominated the field to win the 360 Sprint Car race. This was the third race of the season (the first at Grays Harbor Raceway) in the 360 Summer Challenge Series. Levi Kuntz took second, followed by Chase Goetz, Cam Smith and teenager Destry Miller.

Reflecting on his win, Heath said, “I made a couple of good moves at the right time and it really helped my cause.”

Shane Kerrigan was the beneficiary of his son Austin’s flat tire with four laps left as he moved up to take the win in the Super Stocks followed by Hoquiam’s Matt Babcock and Scott Fritz from Montesano.

Post-race Kerrigan was philosophical about his good fortune at his son’s expense: “You know, it kind of happens that way from time to time.”

Kerrigan later took the microphone and led the large raceway crowd in singing his raucous version of “Proud to be an American.”

Kenny Miles was leading in the A Hornets final when mechanical issues forced him out of the race and Nick Miles moved into the lead. Miles would have to battle to keep Austin Kerrigan at bay in order to secure his second A Hornets win of the season. Trustin Sansom took third followed by Joel Baxter and Landon Pruett.

Spanaway’s Nik Sheats sped away for the B Hornets win followed by Randy Goodman from McCleary. Both drivers elected to keep their points for the B Hornets standings instead of racing the A Hornets final.

In victory lane Sheats shared his strategy to win: “I just put it to the floor and waited for the checkered flag.”

The raceway will be back in action this Saturday and will host its 3rd annual Candy Dash for kids. Large amounts of candy are dumped on the track and kids can take as much as they can carry. After an online challenge, raceway fans this weekend can purchase a grandstands ticket for only $5 to enter.

For more information or to purchase premium seating go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.