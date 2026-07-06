Washington state students transform parade cancellation into inspiring America 250 performance

The Chimacum High School band performs at the the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

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Chimacum High School band members pose for a photo during an Independence Day weekend trip to Washington, D.C.

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Members of the Chimacum High School band pose for a photo with students from Arcadia High School in California, Appleton East High School in Wisconsin, and the Boca Raton Community High School in Florida, as part of the America 250 celebration in Washington, D.C.

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Members of the Chimacum Cowboys Band traveled more than 2,700 miles from Washington’s Olympic Peninsula to represent the Evergreen State during one of the nation’s signature celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

When extreme heat forced the cancellation of the National Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 4, in Washington, D.C., the students and their band directors joined forces with three other high school bands to organize an impromptu patriotic concert inside the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

At 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT back home in Washington state, the music began.

For nearly an hour, approximately 307 student musicians from Washington, California, Wisconsin and Florida performed together, transforming a disheartening trip into an unexpected inspiring celebration of patriotism, resilience and the unifying power of music.

Participating bands included the Chimacum Cowboys from Chimacum High School in Washington, the Arcadia Apaches from Arcadia High School in California, the Appleton East Patriots from Appleton East High School in Wisconsin, and the Boca Raton Bobcats from Boca Raton Community High School in Florida.

The concert reflected an extraordinary collaborative effort involving the four participating schools, the National Museum of the United States Army, Chimacum Band Director Daniel Ferland, Chimacum Band Boosters President Jesse Bland, Treasurer Samantha Bradley, Communications Manager Jackson Colcord, and U.S. Rep. Emily Randall and members of her staff including area representative April Messenger. Representing Washington’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Chimacum and communities across the Olympic Peninsula, Randall’s office helped coordinate the event.

Although the parade never stepped off, the music did.

More than 2,700 miles from home, the Chimacum Cowboys Band proudly represented the Olympic Peninsula and the Evergreen State, helping ensure that America’s 250th anniversary was celebrated not with the silence of disappointment, but with music.

Located in Jefferson County, Chimacum High School serves approximately 275 students in grades 7 through 12. The school is known for its strong academics, outstanding music program, competitive athletics and deep community support.