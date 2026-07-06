Aberdeen man dies while felling trees

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at the Satsop Business Park in Elma.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chase Cobb of Aberdeen was found unresponsive while working in a land clearing operation in a wooded area of the business park.

Cobb had been felling trees when he became pinned under a felled tree and was unable to free himself. With the assistance of East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department, and the Grays Harbor Special Operations Rescue Team, Cobb was extricated and brought out of the forest.

His next of kin were on scene and notified of his death. An autopsy has been scheduled.