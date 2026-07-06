Fireworks light up the Ocean Shores beaches

A police pursuit Saturday night started on the beach at Ocean Shores during the early evening and ended with speeds up to 100 miles per hour, continued down state Route 109 and ended at Lytles Seafood. From there, the driver took off running and there was no update on whether he was found that evening.

Ocean Shores firefighters put out a dumpster fire on the Fourth at the Chance A La Mer beach access entrance in Ocean Shores.

An hours-long amateur Independence Day fireworks display lit up the sky above the beaches in Ocean Shores Saturday night as the United States celebrated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

CJ Ripley / For The Daily World

An hours-long amateur Independence Day fireworks display lit up the sky above the beaches in Ocean Shores Saturday night as the United States celebrated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Clean Shores

Ocean Shores firefighters put out a dumpster fire on the Fourth at the Chance A La Mer beach access entrance in Ocean Shores.

Avalon Towing and Recovery

A police pursuit Saturday night started on the beach at Ocean Shores during the early evening and ended with speeds up to 100 miles per hour, continued down state Route 109 and ended at Lytles Seafood. From there, the driver took off running and there was no update on whether he was found that evening.

The Daily World