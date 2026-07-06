Elma celebrates 4th of July with a Spodyfest 4th of July Convoy
Published 1:30 am Monday, July 6, 2026
In Elma, 4th of July celebrations included a Spodyfest Convoy through town, a free BBQ and awards at 10th Street Park.
Spodyfest is known for its annual Christmas convoy but following an ask by Mayor Josh Collette for a 4th of July parade, the Spody family all agreed that it would be cool to organize a convoy.
The convoy assembled at the Elma High School Parking lot, and the response was better than they had intended, with nearly 30 entries.
“I think there’s more cars here now than there was at the first Spody Fest,” said a Spody family member.
Bookending the convoy was Whitney’s pace truck driven by David Wyatt and a fire engine from East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue. The behind-the-scenes work organizing the convoy was by the Spody family, Amber Crawford and Dustin Crawford, Michelle Shapansky and Steven and Taylor Pharris. Dennis Company, Cut Rate Auto Parts, Elk Valley Construction and Andrew Baskett sponsored the awards.