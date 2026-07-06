East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue knocks down brush fire

”Our message remains the same: grasses and other wildfire fuels are still very dry and ready to burn,” East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue stated.

On Sunday, East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue was dispatched to multiple reports of a brush fire near Elma McCleary Road and Filly Lane in Elma.

Brush 51 arrived on scene to find an approximately 10-foot by 40-foot brush fire spreading toward a fence along the cemetery boundary, as well as a second, smaller fire nearby. Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish both fires, minimizing their spread.

“We have successfully made it through the Fourth of July weekend, and this incident was the only fire we were dispatched to during the holiday,” the department stated on social media. “Our message remains the same: grasses and other wildfire fuels are still very dry and ready to burn. Please continue to use caution with any outdoor burning and always follow current burning regulations.”