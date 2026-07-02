News briefs

On July 7, join City Forester John Bull for a tour of the Montesano Community Forest to learn how the forest is managed and see recently logged sites that have been replanted such as this site that is part of a red alder study.

Montesano Community Forest Tour next Tuesday

There’s still time to RSVP for Montesano Community Forest Tour that is scheduled for July 7 at 5:30 p.m. Join Forester John Bull and his staff for an evening in the community forest. There will be multiple stops throughout the evening where Bull will discuss the different activities that are going on in the forest.

Transportation will be provided, as well as snacks and drinks. The group will meet at the main Montesano High School parking lot at 5:30 p.m. before heading out to the forest. RSVP to Bull at jbull@montesano.us or 360-749-1980.

Community wellness survey still open

For community members living in the Elma area, Elevate East County is conducting a community survey about youth substance use and connectedness in our community. Your responses will help inform and improve prevention programs for our youth. This 5-7 minute survey is completely anonymous. You may skip any questions or stop at any time.

Summit Pacific’s Lori Gilley receives Bee Award

Summit Pacific Medical Center selected Patient Care Technician Lori Gilley as this quarter’s Bee Award recipient. Lori was recognized for her exceptional compassion and dedication while caring for a patient who was unable to communicate. During an incredibly busy shift, she went above and beyond by providing not only the care the patient needed, but also a complete bed bath and fresh linens to ensure the patient was clean, comfortable, and treated with dignity.

Her kindness and attention to detail made a lasting impact on both the patient and the patient’s wife, who deeply appreciated Lori’s thoughtful care.

County Canvassing Board Public Meeting set for July 8

Grays Harbor County Elections will hold a public County Canvassing Board meeting in the County elections center on Wednesday, July 8 at 1 p.m. in accordance with Washington state law governing county canvassing boards and public access to canvassing board meetings.

County canvassing board meetings are public and must be conducted at times and locations accessible to the public so community members are informed and able to attend or observe.

The County Canvassing Board is responsible for duties assigned under Washington election law, including reviewing certain ballot matters and certifying election returns as required. Grays Harbor County Elections provides election administration services for county voters, including voter registration, ballot processing, and election information.

Members of the public seeking additional information about election administration, voter services, or public meeting notices may contact Grays Harbor County Elections through the County Auditor’s Office.