Have noxious weeds to dispose of?

Help the Noxious Weed Control Office fill this dumpster with noxious weeds before the end of summer.

If you’re finally making time to remove noxious weeds from your property and need to dispose of them, don’t forget that a free dumpster is available at the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control office. Noxious weeds that can be dumped include tansy, thistles, herb Robert and jewelweed.

It’s recommended to bag the plants and tie up the bag, especially if the plants are flowering or are seeding. No appointment is needed to stop by and drop off the bags, and there is no limit on how many pounds of noxious weeds can be disposed of. If you need assistance, it’s advised to call and schedule a drop-off time.

The goal is to dispose of 9,100 pounds of noxious weeds. As an incentive, those who live in Grays Harbor County can be entered into a drawing (one per household), and three winners will be selected this October. The prize will be two hours of any noxious weed work performed by the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control team in spring 2027.

The Grays Harbor County Noxious Weed Control office is located at 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma.