Calendar of events and festivals for July

Montesano Movies in the Park

Friday July 10

9 to 11 p.m.

Fleet Park

Free and accepting donations to the local food bank

Zootopia 2

67th Annual McCleary Bear Festival

July 10-12

Established in 1959, the annual McCleary Bear Festival in McCleary, is a community celebration that boasts fun activities and attractions for all ages.

The three-day engagement features a grandiose parade, fun runs of varying lengths, live musical performances by emerging regional bands, a softball tournament and a car show.

Grand Parade

Grab a chair and wave at all the floats, bands and parade participants.

Bear Festival stew

Bear meat is obtained through the Fish and Wildlife Department, where hunters apply and receive permits for the nuisance wildlife program that require specific state mandated regulations to be followed.​

One-hundred-plus pounds of meat go into the stew with a small portion of that being beef if there is a lack of bear meat that season.

There are also hundreds of pounds of potatoes, carrots, onions and a large kettle of “special” spicy sauce cooked just right with seasonings that are added just before serving that is prepared by community volunteers. The stew is cooked in enormous iron kettles on stoves in the City Park kitchen by our volunteer firefighters.

This is one case where too many chefs don’t spoil the stew, for it takes about 40 people to handle the cooking chores — the McCleary Fire Department taking ’round the clock shifts watching and stirring and adding the right ingredients at the right time to make the stew just right. The menu also calls for a ton of watermelon, 3,000 rolls, and baked beans by the kettle. It is served immediately following the Grand Parade, which always starts at noon on Saturday.

Music in the Park

Hang out by the stage for great music, comedy, and other entertainers.

McCleary Car Show

Have a vehicle you want to show off? Bring it down to McCleary Bear Festival on Sunday, and join Test of Time Car Club for a fun day displaying your beauty at the annual car show.

Soap Box Derby

Can you beat the other box cars? Come test your skill on Sunday.

​Bring a bike helmet, closed toed shoes (no Crocs), and have a legal guardian to sign the liability waiver

Food and Craft Vendors

Local crafters abound. Come and grab that perfect gift for that special someone or even for yourself. Support our local businesses and find your new favorite item and bite to eat.

Softball Tournament

Gather up your friends or co-workers and join in on the softball tournament. Show us your stuff!

Kid Zone

Tons of activities geared directly to kids and family interactions.

Windriders Kite Festival

July 10-12

Grayland

Come and bring the whole family for some kite flying, demonstrations, games, and fun for the kids. A banquet and auction too. All proceeds benefit the VFW ladies auxiliary, xmas fund and one scholarship to an Ocosta High School student. For more information, please call 206-755-8409.

Waves, Wheels, and Wrestling

July 11-12

Catch wrestling, classic cars, and boats—one waterfront weekend with Waves, Wheels, and Wrestling.

Waves, Wheels, and Wrestling brings pro wrestling to the Seaport, with live music and a growing car-and-boat show alongside it. Expect everything from classic cars and custom builds to working boats and local maritime history woven in throughout the weekend.

There’ll be hands-on activities too — knot tying, sails, shanties, and more — plus family-friendly things like face painting, inflatables, and boat rides. They’re also opening the door for local clubs, vendors, and even private sellers to be part of it.

Run Like the Wind Run/Walk

July 12

Westport

Come join Westport for a day of running at the edge of the sea and surf. For more information, please call 360-268-9422.

73rd WA State Square and Round Dance Festival

July 16-18

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Annual Historic Montesano Car Show

July 18

Friday night kickoff cruise starts at 4 p.m. at Snowbird Farm & Cidery, 484 Old Monte Brady Road.

Saturday registration starts at 8 a.m., awards at 2:30 p.m. Start with a pancake breakfast Saturday at the Montesano Community Center.

Kids Summer Fest

July 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Head down to Fleet Park for some family-friendly fun. While you’re checking out all the chrome and custom-builds at the Historic Montesano Car Show, give the kids a chance to burn off some energy just down the way. It’s the perfect free pit stop.

River at the Park

Cosmopolis

July 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Come to Highland Park for the second River at the Park community event. There will be food, cornhole, face painting, children’s games/activities, youth games/activities and a pie and watermelon eating contests with prizes, raffle drawing and fun. Everything is free! So mark your calendar and come have some fun with us!

Seabrook Founders Day Celebration

July 18

Meadowview Park

Join the fun on Saturday, July 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at Meadowview Park for a day of family-friendly festivities as they celebrate 22 years of community, connection, and memories in Seabrook.

This year’s celebration honors not only the town’s milestones but also the rich coastal history of the North Beach region. While Seabrook was founded in 2004, the land’s story stretches back centuries, from the Quinault Indian Nation who first stewarded these shores to the rugged pioneers and loggers of the early 20th century.

Compete in sack races, three-legged races, and the crowd-favorite egg toss.

Bounce around in the bouncy house and enjoy activities for all ages.

Dance, sing, and hum along to country-rock with the Massy Ferguson Band.

Snack on treats and refreshing beverages.

Water Bash in Grayland

July 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Water slides, water balloons, water guns and much more. For more information, please call 360-743-0556 or 360-580-1803. Located at the Grayland Community Hall at 2071 Cranberry Rd.

The Seabrook Beachside Author Series

July 19 at 5 p.m.

Noah Galuten

Featured book: GRILL TIME!: Why You Should Be Grilling for Better, Healthier, Easier, and More Delicious Meals

Town Hall Lawn

Curl up by the coast with Seabrook’s beloved final Beachside Author Series of the summer. Enjoy an intimate reading, engaging Q&As, hands-on workshops, book signings, and the chance to connect with the creative minds behind your favorite stories.

“Chef, writer, and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Noah Galuten brings a fresh, approachable perspective to cooking at home. Based in Los Angeles, his work blends bold flavors, flexible techniques, and real-life practicality, inspired in part by cooking for his young family. His books, including The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook, focus on meals that are satisfying, adaptable, and easy to pull together.”

Join Galuten for a relaxed summer evening of burgers, beer, and coastal vibes on the Town Hall lawn. This special gathering brings together great food, easy conversation, and the simple joy of being together by the beach.

18th Annual Tuna Classic

July 24-25

Westport

This is a competitive Albacore Tuna Tournament that benefits our veteran heroes and the South Beach Food Bank. For more information, please email info@missionoutdoors.org.

Inaugural Salmon Classic

July 25

Westport

Competitive Salmon Tournament that benefits our veteran heroes and the South Beach Food Bank. Email info@missionoutdoors.org.

Hog Wild Festival

July 24-26

The Hog Wild motorcycle rally in Ocean Shores features live music, food, stunt performances, parade and more to roll through the seaside town.

Billed as the biggest motorcycle rally in Western Washington in Ocean Shores with most events taking place at the Convention Center. Thousands of festival goers flock to Ocean Shores each year to experience the roar of engines, the rumble of the open road, and the thrill of the rally atmosphere

This year’s rally will feature live music, cruising, vendors, parades, food and more. The Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team, 1 Wheel Revolution and Street Creepers will perform.

Annual Swellone Skimboard Classic — Westhaven State Park

July 25

Come and enjoy the classic. All ages and riding abilities are welcome. Meet pro riders, win epic prizes.

Elk River Boat Challenge

July 25

Your choice of a three- or seven-mile human-powered boat race starting at Brady’s Oysters (located on the road from Aberdeen to Westport on the beautiful Elk River Estuary. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the pre-race meeting is at 10 a.m. Race starts at 11:30 a.m. Info: 360-589-7000.

18th Annual Tuna Classic in Westport

July 25

This is a competitive Albacore Tuna Tournament that benefits our veteran heroes and the South Beach Food Bank. For more information, email info@missionoutdoors.org.

Emergency Preparedness EXPO

July 25 at 10 a.m.

Olympic Gateway Plaza (near Tractor Supply)

1143 E Wishkah

Emergency Preparedness EXPO is a free, family-friendly event focused on fun and preparedness. Explore emergency response vehicles, enjoy interactive booths, take part in a go-bag scavenger hunt, enter free raffles, snap photos at the photo booth, and grab some lunch from the food trucks. Don’t miss the dunk tank, where you can dunk a firefighter or police officer — all while learning about local hazards and how to prepare for emergencies.

PAWS of Grays Harbor Pub & Pup Crawl

July 25 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Join PAWS of Grays Harbor for the 2026 Pup & Pub Crawl in Downtown Aberdeen. Bring your friends, bring your pup, and get ready for an afternoon full of beer, games, food, prizes, and community fun — all while supporting the animals at PAWS.

Ride the Harbor

July 26

The Summit Pacific Medical Foundation invites you to a road cycling event to help build a healthy community and raise funds to support the Summit Pacific Medical Foundation.

Grays Harbor County Fair

July 29-Aug. 1

Summer is never complete without a visit to the Grays Harbor County Fair in East Grays Harbor. Taking place every summer, thousands of people from near and far enter through the gates to one of the most nostalgic events of the year. Visit the livestock pens to view some of the top prized farm animals, purchase souvenirs and iconic fair food including jelly-filled scones, popcorn and corn dogs, or head straight to the rides where numerous fun houses, Ferris wheels and more await. The fair is also a great place to watch local dance and cheer performances as well as top quality concerts with star-studded acts.

Heat on the Street: Custom Car and Motorcycle Show

July 31 – Aug. 1

Heat on the Street is Elma’s annual custom car and motorcycle show, organized by the Elma Chamber of Commerce. The event takes over downtown Main Street and features hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, vendors, food, family activities, a cruise-in, and a street dance with live music.

Antiques at the Beach

July 31 – Aug. 2

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Ocean Shores “Renewed” Antique Show at the Beach. Come and browse the selections of antiques, vintage, upcycled and whimsical goods