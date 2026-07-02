Help clean up on the ‘Dirtiest Beach Day of the Year’ July 5

In partnership with Washington CoastSavers, Washington State Parks puts on three beach cleanup volunteer events a year, including a cleanup on July 5.

Visit CoastSavers.org to view a list of participating beaches and where to check in on the day of the event. Pre-registration is not necessary – just show up and help.

This year’s cleanup will take place at five state parks, including Cape Disappointment, Grayland Beach, Ocean City, Pacific Beach and Twin Harbors. On arrival, participants volunteering at a Washington state park will check in at one of these locations:

Ocean Shores: Chance a la Mer in Ocean Shores

Grayland Beach/Twin Harbors check-in: Bonge Avenue in Grayland

Ocean City/Pacific Beach check-in: Ocean City and 37 Second Ave. in Ocean City

Volunteers should dress for variable weather conditions, wear sturdy footwear and pack a lunch with plenty of water. Upon check-in, participants will receive supplies to help them pick up debris; however, volunteers are encouraged to bring reusable gloves. The check-in station also serves as the dumpster location for marine debris after collection.