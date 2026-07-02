Harbor Regional Health announces retirement of CEO Tom Jensen

Harbor Regional Health has announced via press release that Chief Executive Officer Tom Jensen will retire on Aug. 7, following 16 years of service to the organization and the community.

Jensen has led Harbor Regional Health through a period of significant transformation, helping guide the organization through a rebrand to Harbor Regional Health and its transition to Public Hospital District status. During his tenure, he worked closely with state legislators and healthcare advocates to help secure enhanced Medicaid support for Sole Community Hospitals in Washington state, an effort that strengthened the financial sustainability of hospitals serving communities like Grays Harbor.

“Serving Harbor Regional Health and this community has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life,” Jensen said. “I am deeply grateful for the people I have had the privilege to work alongside and for the dedication they show every day to our patients and community. I have tremendous confidence in the future of Harbor Regional Health.”

Throughout his tenure, Jensen guided Harbor Regional Health with resolve as the organization faced unprecedented financial and operational challenges, as well as the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbor Regional Health has completed two consecutive profitable years, with a third appearing likely.

“Tom has provided steady and thoughtful leadership through some of the most important moments in this organization’s history,” said Chris Thomas, chair of the Harbor Regional Health Board of Commissioners. “On behalf of the Board, we are deeply grateful for his 16 years of service, his commitment to our patients and staff, and his dedication to preserving and strengthening access to healthcare for our community.”

Under Jensen’s leadership, Harbor Regional Health has also continued investing in the future of local healthcare through initiatives including advanced MRI technology, robotic-assisted surgery, and the implementation of the Meditech Expanse electronic medical record system. These projects reflect the organization’s continued focus on expanding access, improving coordination, and supporting the next generation of care for the community.

At its June 23, meeting, held in person in Montesano, the Harbor Regional Health Board of Commissioners entered an executive session to discuss CEO succession planning. Following the executive session, the Board unanimously approved moving forward with hiring an executive search firm to support the recruitment of Harbor Regional Health’s next CEO.

The Board also determined that the CEO Succession Planning Subcommittee will engage with at least two executive search firms and present its recommendation to the full Board for consideration.

As part of the transition plan, Chief Financial Officer Niall Foley will serve as interim CEO following Jensen’s retirement and will remain in that role until a permanent CEO is selected.

“CFO Foley has been a trusted member of Harbor Regional Health’s executive leadership team,” Thomas said. “The Board has confidence in his ability to support continuity and stability during this transition while we move forward with a thoughtful search process.”

Jensen will work closely with the Board of Commissioners, Foley, and the leadership team to support a smooth transition.