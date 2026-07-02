Have you ever wanted to showcase something you’ve made, grown, baked, or raised? Grays Harbor County Fair Open Class is for everyone, no matter your age or experience level. Open Class exhibitors are eligible to purchase one discounted fair admission pass for $5, making it a great way to showcase your talents and save on admission to the Fair.

How to enter:

Review the 2026 Exhibitor Book: https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/exhibitor

Choose a department and complete your entry (paper form or FairEntry, depending on the department)

Bring your exhibit to the Fair on your department’s assigned entry day

Entry dates:

Still life: July 25-26, noon to 4 p.m.

Baked foods, gardening, flowers and vintage equipment: July 28, 2 to 6 p.m.

Animal haul-in: July 28

Open Class animal exhibitors: Dairy, beef, sheep and fleeces, goats, and poultry and rabbits must register through FairEntry by July 6. Learn more and access FairEntry here: https://www.fairentry.com/Fair/SignIn/23268 (Does not apply to Animals of the World Barn entries.)