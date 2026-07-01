GH Raceway salutes America’s 250th, Fan Appreciation Night with fireworks

Current IMCA Modifieds points leader, Craig Moore, in the white #14 car, moves to the inside coming out of turn four at Grays Harbor Raceway earlier this year.

On Friday, July 3, Grays Harbor Raceway celebrates America’s 250th birthday and its fans with its annual Fan Appreciation Night.

After qualifying races, cars will come out to the front stretch where all fans are invited to meet their favorite stars of Grays Harbor Raceway. The first 250 kids will be given a free autograph book to take down to the track to meet drivers, get autographs, and take photos.

Q-Mart presents the Mid-Season Championship and the racing begins with the first of its eight-race series with Skagit Speedway for the 360 Summer Challenge Series for sprint cars. The ultra-competitive IMCA Modifieds are back after last week’s wild finish, and the Super Stocks make their return to the raceway.

A full slate of Hornets are expected to run, looking to knock Austin Kerrigan off his Hornet pedestal. He has a strong lead in the points standings. He is followed by John Johnson, Landon Pruett and Nick Miles. Aberdeen’s Daisha Stevens is the point leader for the B Hornets.

A mere 13 points separate the top four IMCA Modifieds drivers after last weekend’s melee. Craig Moore sits at number one with a three-point lead over Austin Rognlin, and Brenton Schnitzer and Zane Miner sit tied at third. Jake Sorenson is followed by Tyson Blood in sixth who has been steadily moving up the charts. Another “white knuckler” should be expected Friday night in Elma.

Doug Davenport posts a commanding point lead at this stage in the 360 Limited Sprints and has been running strong all season. Chad Davis, David Greene, Garrel Powers and Jailynn Serrano are all chasing at this point. Davenport also leads the Midgets in points but they are not active at the raceway this Friday.

The return of the Super Stocks spotlights the Kerrigans as Austin leads his dad in points by 13. Montesano’s Scott Fritz trails Shane Kerrigan by only one point in third and could make some noise.

When racing is completed, raceway operator Bert Johnson plans to “light up the sky” with a giant fireworks show to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m., hot laps at 5 and races begin at 6 p.m. Find more information at graysharborraceway.com or on Facebook and Instagram.