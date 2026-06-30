Plenty of live music fireworks on stages around Grays Harbor

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Rock the Shores Music Festival

Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Lions Club

Featuring Scott Malone, Bill Leach, Blues Remedy and Bill Seaman

The Acoustic Johnny the Capo

Friday, July 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Corks and Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Can of Clouds

Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

All ages

Messy Jessy’s Bar and Grill in Aberdeen

Kris and Kris

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 3-4

Here Comes the Boom!

July 3-5

Ocean Shores Lions Club

Live music

90s Rewind

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A high-energy tribute band celebrating the best of ’90s pop and alternative rock, featuring crowd-favorite hits that defined the decade.

Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits

Saturday, July 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Gravity Haus in Montesano

All ages, no cover

Johnny and the Bad Boys

Saturday, July 4 from 2 to 5 p.m.

404 Salmonberry Lane

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Red, White and Boom

Downtown Aberdeen

Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Featuring One-Man-Band Eric Haines

The Ratpack Band

Featuring Ben Fagerstedt and his tribute to Frank Sinatra

Suncadia Social, Cle Elum

Friday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Case

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Friday, July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Red Light Challenge

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A dynamic pop-rock duo blending catchy indie-pop melodies, upbeat rhythms, and energetic stage chemistry.

Curlew’s Call

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 10-11

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 17-18

Joel Martin with Matt Patterson and Kaleb Baize

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Saturday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

$10-$20 suggested donation at the door

Olson Brothers

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores Cinema

$30 in advance, $35 day of show

That Irish Guy

Gaway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 24-25

Hogwild Free Concerts

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Beachside on the back patio

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Bon Jovi Tribute

Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Journey Tribute