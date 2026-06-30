Plenty of live music fireworks on stages around Grays Harbor
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Rock the Shores Music Festival
Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Lions Club
Featuring Scott Malone, Bill Leach, Blues Remedy and Bill Seaman
The Acoustic Johnny the Capo
Friday, July 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Corks and Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Can of Clouds
Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m.
All ages
Messy Jessy’s Bar and Grill in Aberdeen
Kris and Kris
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 3-4
Here Comes the Boom!
July 3-5
Ocean Shores Lions Club
Live music
90s Rewind
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A high-energy tribute band celebrating the best of ’90s pop and alternative rock, featuring crowd-favorite hits that defined the decade.
Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits
Saturday, July 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Gravity Haus in Montesano
All ages, no cover
Johnny and the Bad Boys
Saturday, July 4 from 2 to 5 p.m.
404 Salmonberry Lane
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Red, White and Boom
Downtown Aberdeen
Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featuring One-Man-Band Eric Haines
The Ratpack Band
Featuring Ben Fagerstedt and his tribute to Frank Sinatra
Suncadia Social, Cle Elum
Friday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Case
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Friday, July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Red Light Challenge
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A dynamic pop-rock duo blending catchy indie-pop melodies, upbeat rhythms, and energetic stage chemistry.
Curlew’s Call
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 10-11
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 17-18
Joel Martin with Matt Patterson and Kaleb Baize
Harbor Books in Hoquiam
Saturday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
$10-$20 suggested donation at the door
Olson Brothers
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Ocean Shores Cinema
$30 in advance, $35 day of show
That Irish Guy
Gaway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 24-25
Hogwild Free Concerts
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Beachside on the back patio
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Bon Jovi Tribute
Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.
Journey Tribute