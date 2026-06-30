Ocean Shores Public Library celebrates America’s 250th with Apple Gala

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Friends of the Ocean Shores Public Library serve up slices of apple pie.

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Diane Carter of the Daughters of the American Revolution engaged in a bit of historical cosplay.

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Attendees had the opportunity to take the apple tasting challenge.

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Last Friday, the Ocean Shores Public Library held an Apple Gala as part of America’s year-long 250th Birthday Celebration.

Revelers were treated to slices of apple pie and cups of cider, while children had the opportunity to make a handprint apple tree and a lifecycle of an apple booklet.

Snowbird Cidery was on hand to demonstrate the first steps in the cider making process by grinding and pressing apples into natural juice. They scratted (ground) the apples into a fine pomace which was then pressed into juice using a hydropress.

The library also held a treasure hunt featuring facts about apples and their history in America. Answers were scattered throughout the event.

Rayven the Clown was on hand to delight guests with humor and balloon animals, while attendees had the chance to guess the apple variety — Cosmic Crisp, Fuji, Lemonade, Golden Delicious or Granny Smith.

Friends of the Ocean Shores Public Library and the Daughters of the American Revolution were on hand throughout the event to provide assistance and a little bit of history.