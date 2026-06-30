Hoquiam Hullabaloo celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary

This 1970 Torino GT is 1 of 7 made by Ford Motor Company and is owned by Chuck and Cindi McReynolds of Shelton.

Kids were welcome to free mini steam train rides at the Hoquiam Elementary PTO Summer Carnival Saturday with Josh Kaivo as train conductor.

A sometimes blustery morning affected attendance at the Hoquiam Hullabaloo celebrations Saturday, but enthusiasm was high for attendees at the Hot Rods in Hoquiam Car Show hosted by the Push Rods of Hoquiam and the Hoquiam Elementary PTO Summer Carnival.

The third part of Hoquiam Hullabaloo’s triumvirate, Rogue Wrestling Attraction’s “Red, White, and Bruised” professional wrestling show at Olympic Stadium opened later in the day (see page B1 in today’s paper).

Hot Rods in Hoquiam kicked off Friday with select cars and hot dog feed adjacent to the Hoquiam Elks and Timberland Regional Library. They hosted the popular Illusions of Elvis show inside the Elks ballroom at 6 p.m.

During the Push Rods’ show Saturday numerous vendors were available for food, clothing, and gifts in the Elks’ parking lot as well as other classic car related items. The car club also uses this time to fundraise and recruit new members to their non-profit group. The Push Rods donate thousands of dollars annually to the local community in money and services, and according to Push Rod President Denny Bickar they are getting more “younger generation” people to join up and bolster their numbers.

Bickar estimated that the poor weather conditions “probably cost us 90 to 100 more cars that we should have gotten.”

Anyone that considers themself to be community-oriented and is interested in joining the Push Rods can go to pushrods.org for more information.

Summer carnival

Unfortunately, the re-introduction of the Hoquiam River Festival as a summer event wasn’t able to happen for the America’s 250th Celebration because the important Levee Street Roadway Improvement Project is not yet completed. Its ardent organizers pivoted and created the Hoquiam Elementary PTO Summer Carnival in its stead.

Using Central Elementary’s playfield and covered outside recess area, organizers staged a carnival-type event for kids that was less affected by the weather. Kids played match games, threw darts, created artwork and had reading stations. Prizes could be won and free mini steam train rides were available for all.

According to organizer Dale Moores, “This morning 25 volunteers showed up, and we’ve had just over 300 kids come through here today by 1 p.m.” He is hoping this turnout is just a sign of things to come when the Hoquiam River Festival is re-launched next summer.

“The can-do attitude of everyone here, and the turnout in this weather … it’s a good sign,” said Moores.