Coroner issues report on deceased bicyclist found in Humptulips

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday a suspected deceased person was found in a shallow ravine next to the road approximately two miles in on Walker Road in Humptulips.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office responded to recover the decedent, and to investigate the cause and manner of death. With the assistance of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department, he was removed from the ravine and transferred to the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.

The individual has been identified as 46-year-old Jacob Shaddox of Humptulips. It appears that Shaddox rode his bicycle off the roadway and into the ravine.

His next of kin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.