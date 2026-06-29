Two inmates face escape charges from Aberdeen jail

On Friday, June 26, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Aberdeen Police officers responded to the Aberdeen City Jail after on-duty jail staff reported that two inmates were experiencing separate medical emergencies. Aberdeen Fire Department personnel responded to evaluate both inmates.

Following medical evaluations, both inmates were transported for additional treatment at Grays Harbor Regional Health.

While one inmate was being loaded into an ambulance outside the jail, he jumped from the ambulance and fled on foot westbound. An on-duty police services officer immediately pursued the inmate, quickly apprehended him, and returned him to the Aberdeen City Jail without further incident.

Later, at approximately 2:36 p.m., the second inmate was treated and released from Grays Harbor Regional Health. As officers escorted the inmate from the hospital to a waiting patrol vehicle, he attempted to flee on foot. Officers quickly apprehended the inmate and returned him to the Aberdeen City Jail.

As a result of their actions, both inmates are being referred for the following additional charges:

Escape in the third degree

Obstructing a law enforcement officer

Making a false or misleading statement

Both inmates were scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Monday.