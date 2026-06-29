South Aberdeen traffic stop leads to Pursuit Intervention Technique

On Saturday at approximately 7:26 p.m., an officer with the Aberdeen Police Department Traffic Unit was monitoring traffic around W Huntley Street and Harding Road in South Aberdeen.

The officer observed a vehicle passing by his location and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and using a cellular phone while driving.

The officer caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop for the traffic violations. The driver disobeyed the officer’s emergency lights and siren and a pursuit was initiated. The driver continued to drive northbound on Boone Street where the vehicle was observed driving between lanes, swerving and failing to use turn signals. The on-duty supervisor authorized the use of the Pursuit Intervention Technique to end the pursuit.

The Pursuit Intervention Technique was successful and disabled the fleeing vehicle near the Five-Star Dealership. Officers then conducted a high-risk stop, and the driver was taken into custody. A 67-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested for attempting to elude a police vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The officer involved in the pursuit stated that the driver was using his cell phone to record the pursuit. The vehicle was seized as evidence, and a search warrant was approved by the judge to recover the phone from the vehicle. The phone will be later forensically downloaded to recover any evidence from the vehicle pursuit.

Nobody was injured in the pursuit, but the Aberdeen Police Department vehicle involved sustained some minor damage.