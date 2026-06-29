Celebrating Independence with floats and cars

An unofficial parade entrant brought up the end of the parade.

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Grays Harbor Fire District #1 won first place in the Groups and Clubs category.

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The Oakville Independence Day Royalty Court float won first place in the Floats category.

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The Grays Harbor Mounted Posse Rodeo Court won first place in the Miscellaneous category.

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One of the floats in the Oakville Independence Day Parade.

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Don Terry, who had a 30-year career with the city of Oakville and an 18-year career as the Chehalis Tribe’s building official, served as the Grand Marshal.

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Preceding the Oakville Independence Day Parade was a pancake breakfast hosted by Grays Harbor Fire District #1 at their station.

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On June 27, Oakville held the Oakville Independence Day Parade and Scoot the Route Car Show.

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“Food, family, fun – that’s what we’re doing today,” announced Robbie Shank, the MC for the Oakville Independence Day Parade, to the parade watchers lining both sides of U.S. Highway 12.

On Saturday, the Oakville Independence Day Parade and Scoot the Route Car Show brought the community and visitors to Oakville for this annual event. And even the intermittent showers and sprinkles didn’t dissuade people from coming out.

As president of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, this is Roberta Wilkinson’s sixth year organizing this annual event.

“It came together very well,” she said.

There were more vendors this year than previous years, to which Wilkinson said the response to their vendor calls “tends to grow each year.”

Organizing this event isn’t just borne by the Chamber.

“The city has been instrumental,” Wilkinson said, adding that the public works crew “spiffed everything to make sure Oakville was looking its best.”

Before the parade, Grays Harbor Fire District 1 served a pancake breakfast at their station. After the parade, there was a car show and vendors to visit.

New this year was a twist contest that was Mark Hagerdorn’s idea, and a video is available on the Oakville community’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/OakvilleCoC.

Parade Awards

Floats

1st) Oakville Independence Day Royalty Court

2nd) Chehalis Tribal Royalty

Groups and Clubs

1st) Grays Harbor Fire District #1

2nd) Elma Youth Cheer & Dance

Business and Commercial

1st) First Student

2nd) Farmers Insurance Rochester

Vehicles

1st) Rich Hendricks ‘55 Crown Victoria

2nd) Cliff Miller ‘39 Little Blue Chevrolet Truck

Miscellaneous

1st) Grays Harbor Mounted Posse Rodeo Court

2nd) Oakville Regional Event Center

Judge’s Choice

Holy Lamb Organics