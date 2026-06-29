Timberland Regional Library is now recruiting an executive director

Andrea Heisel listens to a Q&A between members of the public and two of the regional library’s trustees at Centralia Timberland Library on Saturday, April 11.

The Timberland Regional Library [TRL] Board of Trustees has launched the process to recruit TRL’s next permanent executive director and is seeking proposals from qualified executive search firms to assist with the nationwide recruitment effort.

“The selection of our next executive director is one of the most important decisions the Board will make,” said TRL Board President Brian Mittge. “We are committed to a thoughtful and transparent process that includes opportunities for staff, patrons, community partners, and residents throughout our five-county service area to help inform the qualities and leadership attributes we seek in our next executive director.”

TRL serves communities throughout Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston counties. The Board is seeking an experienced search firm with a demonstrated record of recruiting executive leaders for public libraries, government agencies, or similar public-sector organizations.

The selected firm will be responsible for managing the full recruitment process, including stakeholder engagement, candidate outreach, screening and evaluation, and support through the final selection process. The Board expects community and stakeholder input to play an important role in developing the leadership profile and evaluating candidates.

Proposals from qualified firms are due by 6 p.m. on July 10. The Board anticipates selecting a search firm in July and beginning the executive recruitment process shortly thereafter.

The complete Request for Proposals and submission requirements are available at TRL.org/RFP.

Former TRL Executive Director Cheryl Heywood resigned in late March as part of the fallout from the $3.8 million budget deficit crisis TRL has been dealing with for the better part of the last six months. Library Services Director Andrea Heisel was named interim executive director in mid-May and she has set about restructuring TRL leadership. Finance Administrator Paige Preston tendered her resignation in May, a few weeks prior to the release of incendiary Microsoft Teams chat transcripts between Preston and Operations Director Brenda Lane, who is also no longer with TRL.