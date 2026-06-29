Meet Makers Village

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A new way to live at the beach is coming to Grays Harbor.

Located a quarter mile north of Seabrook along the Hidden Coast Scenic Byway, Makers Village is a new coastal village designed around craftsmanship, artistry, entrepreneurship and connection.

“As the newest addition to Seabrook, Makers Village builds upon the walkable design principles, amenities, and sense of connection that have defined Seabrook from the beginning while establishing a character all its own,” says Town Co-founder, Casey Roloff.

Surrounded by coastal forest and just moments from the beach, Makers Village will introduce its own main street, parks and green spaces, gathering places, artisan experiences and a distinctive collection of homes.

“We’re excited to introduce these high-efficiency, modern minimalist homes,” says Casey. “If you’ve considered purchasing in Seabrook before but felt you had missed the opportunity to get in early, Maker’s Village offers a rare chance to own at price points we haven’t seen since the beginning.”

This summer, Seabrook is introducing the first homes in Makers Village, beginning the next chapter in the evolution of Seabrook and the Washington coast.

Makers Village is a place designed for people who value craftsmanship, appreciate quality, and believe great places are built around connection, shared experiences, and the stories behind the things we make.

A village built around making

The idea for Makers Village began more than a decade ago with Seabrook Co-Founder Laura Roloff. The concept started with a simple observation.

“The whole idea of Makers came from my wife Laura,” says Casey. “Her vision was for a place where creativity is practiced, not just displayed with items that were made somewhere else. A place where people can live that is rooted in making, where artisans and creators contribute something uniquely their own.”

The idea stayed with the Roloff family for years, evolving through conversations about creativity, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and the kinds of experiences that make great towns memorable.

“Laura has always been the creative one,” Casey says. “Our daughters are incredibly artistic too, and we’ve always been surrounded by people who are artisans and makers.”

What began as a simple idea eventually grew into a vision for an entirely new village. A place where artists, makers, and innovators could build businesses, share their talents, and invite others into the creative process.

Today that vision is becoming reality.

When Casey talks about the future of Makers Village, he imagines a place where visitors can watch a glassblower shape molten glass, meet a jeweler creating one-of-a-kind pieces, browse handcrafted ceramics, or discover products made by woodworkers, leatherworkers, bakers, chocolatiers, and other artisans passionate about their craft.

The vision also extends beyond traditional artisan trades. Makers Village is intended to attract creative entrepreneurs, designers, and innovators who value craftsmanship, quality, and the opportunity to build something meaningful in a walkable coastal setting.

Rooted in the ideas that built Seabrook

Makers Village may introduce a new character, a new main street, and a stronger emphasis on artistry and entrepreneurship, but its foundation is rooted in the same planning principles that shaped Seabrook.

Like Seabrook, Makers Village is being designed around walkability, thoughtful planning, and meaningful connections between neighbors. Homes, shops, parks, gathering spaces, trails, and public places are intentionally woven together to encourage everyday interaction and a stronger sense of belonging.

“It’s rooted in the same thoughtful planning and neighborly feel as Seabrook, but Makers Village brings a distinct maker-focused main street, dedicated artisan studios and kiosks, vibrant Scandinavian-inspired architecture, and public spaces designed for demonstrations, markets, and creative gatherings,” says Holly Emerson, Vice President of Real Estate Sales.

For Casey, those everyday connections are one of the most important ingredients in a great town.

“When people have places to walk to, shops, restaurants, culture, and events, they naturally run into their neighbors,” Casey says. “Those spontaneous connections are what make great communities, and Makers Village has been designed to do this in the same way we already enjoy it within Seabrook.”

That philosophy has guided Seabrook for more than two decades and continues to shape Makers Village. Streets are designed for people first. Public spaces encourage gathering. Trails connect neighborhoods. Daily life becomes less about getting in a car and more about walking, biking, meeting friends, and discovering something unexpected along the way.

A new connection along the coast

One of the unique aspects of Makers Village is its location.

Makers Village is tucked into a coastal forest just moments from both the town and the beach. Residents will enjoy easy access to Seabrook’s restaurants, events, and amenities, and beach access while also being part of a village with its own main street, gathering places, shops, and artisan experiences.

A major step toward that vision is already underway.

Construction has already started on a new walking and biking path connecting Makers Village and Seabrook along state Route 109. The path creates a dedicated route, making it easier than ever to move between main streets, trail systems, beach access, and everyday destinations without getting in a car

“It’s part of a much larger vision,” Casey says.

Long-term plans call for the pathway to eventually extend north to Pacific Beach, creating a regional corridor for walking and biking along the coast. Future connections could link neighborhoods, schools, recreation opportunities, and community destinations throughout the area.

Beyond the village itself, residents will have access to an expanding network of forest trails that weave through the surrounding landscape. Some trails already connect through Seabrook and neighboring areas, creating opportunities for longer walks, bike rides, and loops through the forest.

Together, the path, trails, beach access, and walkable village design create new ways to experience the coast. Residents will be able to move between towns, explore forest trails, walk to the beach, and connect with neighbors along the way.

Just as importantly, they all lead back to the heart of Makers Village: its main street and gathering spaces.

A different kind of coastal main street

At the heart of Makers Village is a new main street and central gathering place known as Makers Court.

Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian design, bright colors, and the maker spirit of the Pacific Northwest, the village has a personality all its own. Welcoming public spaces, parks, artisan studios, gathering areas, and maker-focused storefronts will create an environment that feels both familiar and unexpected.

“It’s a neighborhood where we can take chances,” says Emerson. “We’re leaning into color, creativity, and a design approach that feels completely fresh. I haven’t seen anything quite like what we’re creating here.”

The vision for Makers Village includes a boutique hotel overlooking Main Street, a movie theater facing Maker’s Court, a taproom gathering space, co-working space for remote professionals, and dedicated artisan studios where makers can create, teach, and share their craft.

Makers Court itself is the social heart of the village, with space for seasonal markets, live music, artisan demonstrations, community events, and everyday gatherings. Plans also include a collection of artisan kiosks where makers can showcase and sell handcrafted goods, creating opportunities for visitors to meet the people behind the products and discover something new with each visit.

Beyond the main street, a network of parks, green spaces, and gathering places will be woven throughout the village, creating opportunities for neighbors to connect, relax outdoors, and enjoy the natural beauty of the coast.

“It’s intended to be fresh, fun, and relaxed,” says Casey. “With a little Scandinavian twist.”

That same spirit will shape the future businesses, public spaces, and experiences that give Makers Village its distinctive character.

Designed for everyday living

The village is planned for people who want to live, work, create, and build lasting connections. Homes, parks, public spaces, businesses, trails, and gathering places are all being designed with daily routines in mind, making it easy to walk to a coffee shop, meet neighbors, enjoy local events, or simply spend time outdoors.

“One of the big pivots in our design is that we’re going to have significantly more homes designed for full-time living,” says Casey. “Whether it’s young families or those looking to retire, Makers Village has homes of all varieties and designs that are perfect as a primary residence.”

That focus reflects a growing desire for walkable communities where people can connect with neighbors, spend more time outdoors, and enjoy a lifestyle centered around creativity, wellness, and belonging.

Homes in Makers Village

The homes in Makers Village introduce a fresh design direction unlike anything Seabrook has built before.

Inspired by Scandinavian design and the creative spirit of the Pacific Northwest, these homes embrace simpler forms, clean lines, and a bold approach to color. The result is a collection of homes that feel both modern and welcoming while remaining grounded in the craftsmanship and attention to detail that have defined Seabrook from the beginning.

“We’ve worked hard on the design of these new homes to embrace a simpler, cleaner aesthetic that draws upon Scandinavian history and its connection to the Pacific Northwest,” says Stephen Poulakos, Vice President of Town Planning & Design.

For Emerson, one of the most exciting aspects of the village is the opportunity to explore a different design language.

“I think people are going to be surprised by the modern lines,” Emerson says. “We’re leaning into color and embracing some different design features than we’ve used before. It’s a place where homes can be more expressive, colorful, and unexpected.”

Most homes will front a main street or park, reinforcing the walkable design and strong sense of place that define Makers Village. The first release will include a collection of 2 to 3 bedroom homes designed to support a wide range of lifestyles.

As Makers Village takes shape, the first release represents a rare opportunity to become part of the story from the very beginning. Future generations of homeowners will enjoy the village as it grows and evolves, but there will only ever be one first release.

Expect the unexpected

For the team behind Makers Village, the most exciting part is the opportunity to create something unlike anything else in the Pacific Northwest.

The vision combines walkability, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, artistry, and connection into a place designed to inspire both the people who live there and the people who visit.

“It’s going to spark inspiration in everyone who visits, lives there, or vacations there,” says Emerson. “It’s something different. It’s something new. I think people are going to be excited by it.”

For Casey, the excitement comes from imagining what happens next.

“I’m looking forward to the stories,” Casey says. “The businesses that get started here, the products people create, the connections that happen, and the ideas that grow into something bigger. That’s what Makers Village is really about.”

The first chapter of Makers Village begins this summer.

If you’d like to learn more about future merchant and maker opportunities, please contact retail@seabrookwa.com.