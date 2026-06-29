25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze culminates with a festive parade

Actor Isaac C. Singleton, Bo’Sun from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was aboard.

Pirates of all ages were welcome at Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport.

Three days of mirth and frivolity at the 25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport culminated with a festive parade along the Marina.

The parade featured vehicles and floats of all types, including a couple of pirate ships. One such vessel was crewed by none other that Isaac C. Singleton, Bo’Sun of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl fame. Scallywags of all ages listened to music, shopped for loot, partook in food and drink and lived a pirate’s life for a few hours.