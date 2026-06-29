25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze culminates with a festive parade
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 29, 2026
Three days of mirth and frivolity at the 25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport culminated with a festive parade along the Marina.
The parade featured vehicles and floats of all types, including a couple of pirate ships. One such vessel was crewed by none other that Isaac C. Singleton, Bo’Sun of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl fame. Scallywags of all ages listened to music, shopped for loot, partook in food and drink and lived a pirate’s life for a few hours.