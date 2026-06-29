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25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze culminates with a festive parade

Published 1:30 am Monday, June 29, 2026

By Jerry Knaak The Daily World

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Melts in Your Mouth performs at Rusty Scupper Pirate Daze in Westport.
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Jerry Knaak / The Daily World

Melts in Your Mouth performs at Rusty Scupper Pirate Daze in Westport.

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Melts in Your Mouth performs at Rusty Scupper Pirate Daze in Westport.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Pirates of all ages were welcome at Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World One of the festive dioramas at Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Paula’s Porch Pirates were on hand at Rusty Scupper’s Pirate Daze.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World The Scuppermonkeys perform at Rusty Scupper’s Pirate Daze in Westport.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World The U.S. Coast Guard presented the colors during the Pirate Daze parade.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Westport Mayor Ed Welter’s entry in the parade.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Actor Isaac C. Singleton, Bo’Sun from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was aboard.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World The Vendetta sails down the street during the parade.

Three days of mirth and frivolity at the 25th Annual Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport culminated with a festive parade along the Marina.

The parade featured vehicles and floats of all types, including a couple of pirate ships. One such vessel was crewed by none other that Isaac C. Singleton, Bo’Sun of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl fame. Scallywags of all ages listened to music, shopped for loot, partook in food and drink and lived a pirate’s life for a few hours.

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