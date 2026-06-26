Lightning sparks fire on west side of Olympic National Park

The lightning-caused Mount Tom Creek Fire has burned 86 acres as of Friday morning on a remote mountain slope on the west side of Olympic National Park, according to a park news release, with zero containment.

Fire management officials have ordered aviation and ground resources to respond to the fire, including Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, enhanced reconnaissance aircraft, wildland fire engines, and hand crews. The fire was reported by backpackers on June 24 after a lightning storm moved through the area on June 23.

The fire is burning on a steep, densely forested slope approximately 5 miles west-northwest of Mount Olympus. The Hoh Rain Forest administrative site is approximately 6 miles from the fire perimeter. The Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center, campground, and trails are currently open to the public.

A Type 3 Incident Management organization assumed command of the fire on Friday.

Public and firefighter safety will remain the top priority as crews work to suppress this fire. Firefighter rappellers assessed the area and determined that it was not feasible to insert firefighters directly from aircraft to the fire line. The fire is far from potential aircraft landing zones and trails that could provide evacuation routes, presenting challenges for firefighter safety. Additional hazards include standing snags, steep slopes, and dense vegetation.

Multiple lightning strikes were recorded in Olympic National Park Tuesday night through early Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews did not identify any additional fires on a reconnaissance flight late Wednesday night.

Weather: The fire area is forecasted to receive between 0.25-1.75 inches of rain through Sunday. Though the precipitation may constrain fire behavior, it is unlikely to extinguish the fire.

Due to increased fire activity and dry vegetation, Olympic National Park implemented fire restrictions on Thursday. Dispersed and backcountry fires are prohibited. Fires within established metal fire rings in developed campgrounds and picnic areas are exempt from this prohibition. Propane and gas stoves are allowed, if operated at least three feet away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

The Lake of the Gods backcountry campsite is closed. There are no evacuation orders.

Smoke may be visible from various locations on the Olympic Peninsula. Air quality can change quickly.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. If you fly, neither can firefighters. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until they can be sure the drone is clear of this area.