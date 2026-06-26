Coroner issues report on fatal motorcycle crash

On Saturday, June 20, the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office was called to the area of the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and state Route 107 for a fatal motorcycle accident that happened shortly after 8 p.m.

As previously reported, 29-year-old Nicholas Dillon of Elma died from his injuries after colliding with a guardrail at the north end of the U.S. Highway 101 weigh station with his 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

An examination was conducted at the Thurston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, June 23. It was determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of death being accident. The Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Dillon’s family confirmed he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but it was removed during the life-saving attempt.

He leaves behind his fiancée, Malynn Stevens, and their two young boys, Hudson (4) and Watson (2). He was the sole provider for his family for many years, and they are now facing an unimaginable loss and a very uncertain road ahead. Family is asking for any support to help Malynn and the boys as they navigate this next chapter without him.

“Every donation, share, and prayer is deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for helping surround this family with love and support,” is stated on his Gofundme.com fund. So far, as of Friday, $11,179 has been donated with a goal of $16,000. Google Nicholas Dillon gofundme.com to donate.