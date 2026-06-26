Grays Harbor County Fair announces two concerts

Sara Evens is set to take the stage at the Grays Harbor County Fair on Friday, July 31.

Swipe or click to see more

Chayce Beckham will perform at the Grays Harbor County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Swipe or click to see more

Tickets for the 2026 Grays Harbor County Fair Concert Series are officially on sale. Chayce Beckham will perform on Wednesday, July 29, and Sara Evans will hit the stage on Friday, July 31. Each show will start at 8 p.m. The Fair runs from July 29 to Aug. 1.

Tickets may be purchased in person or by phone through the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds Office:

360-482-2651

Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds

32 Elma-McCleary Road , Elma

Ticket options:

Mosh pit (standing room) – $75

Golden Circle seating

– Rows 1-2: $75

– Rows 3-6: $50

Paid bleachers (reserved seating) – $60

Fair admission is included with the purchase of a concert ticket. Tickets are not available online, so call or stop by the Fairgrounds Office to reserve your seats.