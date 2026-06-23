U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact merits renewal

Even as the United States, Canada and Mexico co-host the world’s largest sporting event, President Donald Trump is providing little hope for renewed cooperation between the nations.

The World Cup is taking place throughout North America, including six matches in Seattle and seven in Vancouver, British Columbia.

But rather than celebrate this joint venture, Trump greeted the opening of the tournament by suggesting that his administration will not renew the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that was signed during his first term. Each nation must indicate by July 1 whether it intends to renew the deal for 16 years.

USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, underpins roughly $1.6 trillion in annual trilateral trade, allows tariff-free movement for most goods across North America, and supports highly integrated supply chains — from automobiles and energy to agriculture. Despite the agreement, Trump has unilaterally imposed significant tariffs on some imported goods, often leading to counter tariffs from trading partners and creating uncertainty for American businesses.

Such uncertainty hampers the U.S. economy. If a company does not have a clear view of future trade policy, it is difficult to plan investments in hiring, physical plants, retail outlets, technology and supply chains.

Under Trump, confusion routinely takes precedent over clarity.

Upon signing the USMCA in 2020, he said: “This is a colossal victory for our farmers, ranchers, energy workers, factory workers, and American workers in all 50 states and, you could almost say, beyond — because it’s all beyond.”

But this month, he said: “I don’t know that I’m going to redo it because, to be honest with you, we don’t need anything Canada has, we don’t need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have, and they have to treat us better. With Mexico and Canada, we have trade deficits. We should have surpluses with them. We don’t need their cars. We don’t need their lumber. We don’t need their energy. We don’t need anything.”

Considering that the United States imported $539 billion worth of goods from Mexico in 2025, that nation clearly has things that Americans want. Canada sent $392 billion worth of goods to the United States, making it our nation’s No. 2 trading partner.

Whether the USMCA enhances those relationships should, indeed, be examined. But Trump’s demonstrated inability to make deals as president is reason for concern; meanwhile, his bizarre obsession with trade deficits is harmful for consumers. If Americans want to buy a vehicle assembled in Mexico or clothing from Canada-based Lululemon — it is because they find value in those products.

All of this is crucial to Washington, the nation’s most trade-dependent state. For manufacturers, agricultural producers, importers and exporters, there are both benefits and drawbacks to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; businesses can make adjustments when necessary.

But the mercurial nature of Trump’s trade policy, with ever-changing tariffs and uncertainty for trading partners, is causing lasting damage. As a letter from business interests to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer explains: “Maintaining a predictable, rules-based trilateral USMCA strengthens the resilience of these industries and advances economic security across North America.”

There is no better time than the World Cup to renew that resilience and security.