Ocean Shores Sand and Sawdust Festival set for June 26–28
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Celebrate summer at the beach with one of the largest events in Ocean Shores — Five Star Dealerships’ Sand and Sawdust Festival June 26-28. This free festival will take place at the Ocean Shores Convention Center and the beaches with a host of activities.
Chainsaw Art Show and Auction
Watch artists at work and purchase your favorite creations. Five Star Dealerships and the City of Ocean Shores will be hosting international, professional and semi-pro artists from all over the world — Argentina, Australia, California, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest — to celebrate the amazing art form that is chainsaw carving.
The unique Chainsaw Art Show and Auction is one of the largest in the Pacific Northwest. In addition to the 30 amazing carvers, there will be vendors, food booths, a beer garden, and live music.
Sandcastle Building
Head to the beach for sand-related art and entertainment. Family, friends, and businesses are all welcome to participate in the annual sandcastle building contest. Form Finders of Olympia will be building one of their signature sculptures on Friday, and they will be conducting sandcastle workshops on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning before the fun begins. Teams of any size can sign up at www.tourismoceanshores.com, at the festival, or on Saturday morning at the beach.
See the Sand Drawing Celebration by Justin the Circler and watch as artists make amazing geometric drawings in the sand only to be washed away by the incoming tide. Justin will offer free classes so everyone can make their own sand drawings on six miles of beaches.
Don’t forget the kite flying demonstrations by Grays Harbor Festival of Colors, which is donating kites to the first 300 kids who show up on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Around town, visitors can view three sand sculptures as part of a master sand sculpture contest at Playtime Family Fun, Oyhut Bay and the Ocean Shores Convention Center.
Festival Schedule
Convention Center
Friday
Chainsaw Carving
Quick Carve: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Carvers in Action: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chainsaw Art Auction: 5 to 7 p.m.
Vendor Village
Craft Vendors: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food Tents/Trucks: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beer/Wine Garden: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Live Music
Deerswerver: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WA. Old Time Fiddlers: 2 to 3 p.m.
Shades of Gray: 3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday
Chainsaw Carving
Quick Carve: 10:30 a.m. to noon
Carvers in Action: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chainsaw Art Auction: 5 to 7 p.m.
Vendor Village
Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food Tents/Trucks: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beer/Wime Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Live Music
Deerswerver: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WA, Old Time Fiddlers: 2 to 3 p.m.
Leo Sunshine: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sundance: 7 to 9 p.m.
Sunday
Chainsaw Carving
Carvers in Action: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chainsaw Art Auction: 2 to 5 p.m.
Vendor Village
Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Food Tents/Trucks: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beer/Wime Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beach Activities
Friday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Formfinders builds the 2026 festival sandcastle
11 a.m to noon Justin the Circler sand art workshop
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family sand pile playground
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music on the beach by KOSW 88.9FM
1 to 3 p.m. Sandcastle building workshops
1 to 3 p.m. Justin the Circler — Artist in Action
Saturday
9 to 10 a.m. Sandcastle workshop
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kite flying demonstration
10 a.m. First 300 kids kids get free kites
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Justin the Circler sand art workshop
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Justin the Circler — Artist in Action
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family sand pile playground
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music on the beach by KOSW 88.9FM
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandcastle building competition
3:30 p.m. Sandcastle judging and awards