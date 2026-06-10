Ocean Shores Sand and Sawdust Festival set for June 26–28

“Bigfoot and Pickleball - Anyone Can Play” greets festival goers at the Ocean Shores Convention Center for the 2025 Sand and Sawdust Festival.

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Chainsaw artist Brian Vorwaller works on his creation at the 2025 Sand and Sawdust Festival.

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Sand sculptors scramble to finish their creations before the judging begins at the 2025 Sand and Sawdust Festival.

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Celebrate summer at the beach with one of the largest events in Ocean Shores — Five Star Dealerships’ Sand and Sawdust Festival June 26-28. This free festival will take place at the Ocean Shores Convention Center and the beaches with a host of activities.

Chainsaw Art Show and Auction

Watch artists at work and purchase your favorite creations. Five Star Dealerships and the City of Ocean Shores will be hosting international, professional and semi-pro artists from all over the world — Argentina, Australia, California, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest — to celebrate the amazing art form that is chainsaw carving.

The unique Chainsaw Art Show and Auction is one of the largest in the Pacific Northwest. In addition to the 30 amazing carvers, there will be vendors, food booths, a beer garden, and live music.

Sandcastle Building

Head to the beach for sand-related art and entertainment. Family, friends, and businesses are all welcome to participate in the annual sandcastle building contest. Form Finders of Olympia will be building one of their signature sculptures on Friday, and they will be conducting sandcastle workshops on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning before the fun begins. Teams of any size can sign up at www.tourismoceanshores.com, at the festival, or on Saturday morning at the beach.

See the Sand Drawing Celebration by Justin the Circler and watch as artists make amazing geometric drawings in the sand only to be washed away by the incoming tide. Justin will offer free classes so everyone can make their own sand drawings on six miles of beaches.

Don’t forget the kite flying demonstrations by Grays Harbor Festival of Colors, which is donating kites to the first 300 kids who show up on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Around town, visitors can view three sand sculptures as part of a master sand sculpture contest at Playtime Family Fun, Oyhut Bay and the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

Festival Schedule

Convention Center

Friday

Chainsaw Carving

Quick Carve: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Carvers in Action: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chainsaw Art Auction: 5 to 7 p.m.

Vendor Village

Craft Vendors: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Tents/Trucks: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer/Wine Garden: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live Music

Deerswerver: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WA. Old Time Fiddlers: 2 to 3 p.m.

Shades of Gray: 3 to 5 p.m.

Saturday

Chainsaw Carving

Quick Carve: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Carvers in Action: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chainsaw Art Auction: 5 to 7 p.m.

Vendor Village

Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Tents/Trucks: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer/Wime Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Live Music

Deerswerver: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WA, Old Time Fiddlers: 2 to 3 p.m.

Leo Sunshine: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundance: 7 to 9 p.m.

Sunday

Chainsaw Carving

Carvers in Action: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chainsaw Art Auction: 2 to 5 p.m.

Vendor Village

Craft Vendors: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food Tents/Trucks: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beer/Wime Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beach Activities

Friday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Formfinders builds the 2026 festival sandcastle

11 a.m to noon Justin the Circler sand art workshop

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family sand pile playground

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music on the beach by KOSW 88.9FM

1 to 3 p.m. Sandcastle building workshops

1 to 3 p.m. Justin the Circler — Artist in Action

Saturday

9 to 10 a.m. Sandcastle workshop

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kite flying demonstration

10 a.m. First 300 kids kids get free kites

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Justin the Circler sand art workshop

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Justin the Circler — Artist in Action

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family sand pile playground

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music on the beach by KOSW 88.9FM

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandcastle building competition

3:30 p.m. Sandcastle judging and awards