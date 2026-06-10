Calendar of Events

The Department of Washington American Legion Band will perform at the Raymond Theatre on June 28. (Sunday Afternoon Live)

Music City Harbor Jam at Aberdeen Elks Lodge

Nashville Nights on the Harbor — one night only, takes place at the Aberdeen Elks Lodge, located at 1712 S Boone St., on Saturday, June 13 starting at noon.

Join the Elks for an unforgettable night of live music at the Aberdeen Elks as Nashville artists Meg Williams and Travis Bowlin bring their signature blend of blues, rock, and Music City soul to the harbor for one special performance.

The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with an incredible lineup of Pacific Northwest openers. Experience the smooth acoustic soul of Keven James Hoffman, the powerful grunge tribute of Outshined honoring Chris Cornell and Soundgarden, and the high-energy rock sounds of Poppa Woody.

From soulful acoustic grooves to classic rock and Nashville blues, this one-night event brings together local Northwest talent and touring Nashville musicians for a night of music you won’t want to miss.

Come, bring friends, and enjoy Nashville Blues and Classic Rock on the Harbor.

Ages 21+ only. Tickets will be $20 at the door.

Summerween Summer Boutiques at the Beach Market

On Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14, at the Ocean Shores Convention Center located at 120 W Chance a la Mer, take in the next Freaks at the Beach Market.

This is an all indoor circus themed vending event that has something for everyone. Urban Unglued’s Freaks at the Beach is Freak show/demented circus themed with vendors that sell weird art, metaphysical, witch/spell themed, pop culture and fantasy items.

Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner at Lake Quinault Lodge

On Saturday, June 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., Lake Quinault Lodge located at 345 South Shore Road in Quinault, step into the glamour, mystery and intrigue of the Roaring 1920s at this immersive murder mystery dinner experience.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll become part of the story as secrets unfold, clues emerge, and every guest becomes a suspect. Dress the part in your best 1920s-inspired attire and fully embrace an evening of suspense, style, and interactive fun. A thoughtfully prepared dinner adds to the experience, creating a night that is as delicious as it is entertaining.

This will be an unforgettable evening where the truth is hidden, the stakes are high, and everyone has something to hide. Turn your visit into a true escape by planning a multi-night stay.

Cost is $118 per person and reservations are required. Call 360-288-2900 or book online.

American 250 Celebration — free museum admission across Grays Harbor

On Sunday, June 14, admissions are waived to take in nine area museums in honor of the American 250 celebration.

Participating museums include:

Unplugged at The Music Project — Aberdeen

International Mermaid Museum — Aberdeen

Chehalis Valley Historical Museum — Montesano

Coastal Interpretive Center — Ocean Shores

Lake Quinault Museum — Quinault

McCleary Museum and Event Center — McCleary

Museum of North Beach — Seabrook

Polson Museum — Hoquiam

Running Anvil Carriage Museum — Montesano

From maritime history to logging heritage to the cradle of grunge music, Grays Harbor County is filled with stories that helped shape America. Now through the end of 2026, participating museums across the county are offering free general admission every second Sunday of the month.

Explore local history, discover hidden gems, and experience the culture that makes Grays Harbor unforgettable.

ghOST Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour

On Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour (ghOST) returns for a vibrant, countywide celebration of creativity.

This free, self-guided tour invites the public to explore working studios and galleries across Grays Harbor, meet local artists, watch live demonstrations, and even roll up their sleeves to create and take home their own masterpieces.

Art lovers can follow the tour map throughout the weekend, discovering painters, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers, and more in their creative spaces. From hands-on activities to behind-the-scenes insights into artistic techniques, ghOST offers an immersive experience for collectors, families, and curious creatives alike.

This year’s tour launches in conjunction with Kurt Cobain Day on June 20 and continues through World Music Day on June 21, creating a dynamic two-day celebration of both visual art and live music.

Fans of music and art alike will enjoy a fascinating, fun-filled weekend that showcases the cultural heartbeat of Grays Harbor. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite artist, watching a live demo, or celebrating the creative legacy that has shaped the Harbor, ghOST 2026 promises inspiration around every corner.

To learn more about this year’s ghOST project, participating artists, and tour details including a map of the studios, visit ghostproject.art. Come explore. Come create. Come celebrate the art of Grays Harbor.

Father’s Day Weekend Kickoff — Seabrook BBQ Celebration

Saturday, June 20

Honor the fathers in your life from noon to 3 p.m. in Seabrook at Barn Hill Park for an easygoing Father’s Day weekend celebration filled with BBQ, live music, yard games, and time together by the coast. Forget the stress and treat the fathers in your life to an afternoon that captures the joy of the Pacific. Give the family grill master a well-earned break and settle in for a hearty plate-style BBQ buffet filled with grilled favorites, savory sides, and something sweet to finish it off. Grab a drink from the bar, pull up a chair near the fire pits, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon together in the park.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy lawn games, axe throwing, live music from Mike Roy & Frank Rose, and plenty of space to kick back and celebrate dad without any of the cooking or cleanup.

Midway through the afternoon, the spotlight turns to Seabrook’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Smitty’s Hot Dogs. Cheer on contestants as they compete for bragging rights and a featured prize sponsored by PONDR. Jump into the competition or cheer from the sidelines as the crowd gathers for one of the liveliest moments of the afternoon.

Make a day of it with a stroll through Seabrook’s Town Center to pick out something special for Dad. Basecamp offers outdoor gear, equipment, and coastal-ready apparel for adventure lovers, while PONDR carries a thoughtful mix of men’s clothing and accessories. For dads who enjoy a quiet moment, Joie Des Livres is filled with books, games, and puzzles. Seabrook Goods & Apparel is the go-to for classic Seabrook logowear and locally inspired merchandise, and Sweet Life Ice Cream & Candy Shop is always a hit for a sweet treat to top it all off.

Seabrook Sunset Concerts

Every Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater

As summer evenings settle over the coast, the Seabrook Sunset Concert Series returns to the Sunset Amphitheater with a season of live music and ocean views. Each Friday night, locals and visitors gather on the sloped grass lawn overlooking the Pacific, spreading out blankets and lawn chairs for an easygoing evening of music, fresh coastal air, and community.

This year’s lineup brings together a lively mix of Pacific Northwest talent, from blues-inspired rock and nostalgic ‘90s favorites to country Americana, indie folk, and dance-ready rock. Whether you come for the music, the view, or simply the chance to unwind at the end of the week, Sunset Concerts are a beloved Seabrook summer tradition.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle into the grassy hillside of the Sunset Amphitheater as the music begins and the sun dips toward the Pacific. With sweeping ocean views, fresh coastal air, and a welcoming community atmosphere, Sunset Concert nights are one of the simplest and most memorable ways to experience summer in Seabrook.

Come early, grab dinner or treats from town, and make a full evening of it. As the music carries across the amphitheater and the sky shifts toward sunset, it’s the kind of moment that makes summer in Seabrook feel just right.

25th Annual Rusty Scupper’s Pirate Daze

June 26-28

Put on by the Westport Grayland Chamber of Commerce, you are invited to see rival pirates invade Westport for a weekend of fun, food and frivolity. Dress up in your pirate finery and shop, dance, interact and enjoy the mystique of Rusty Scupper and his bawdy band of buccaneers. Info: 360-268-0991.

Oakville Independence Day parade and festival

June 27

Celebrate “Cheers to 250 Years” with the Oakville community. The annual Independence Day Parade, Celebration, and “Scoot the Route” Cruisin’ and Car, Truck, and Motorcycle show has something fun for everyone, with the parade, car show, live music from the “Pleasure Hounds,” “Talking Cedar” beer garden, kid zone, and merchandise and food vendors.

Department of Washington American Legion Band to perform in Raymond

The Department of Washington American Legion Band will perform a free concert on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre located at 323 Third St. Come early and help to celebrate America’s 250th.

It seems as if the Department of Washington American Legion Band is always celebrating anniversaries.

Their appearance on the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre a year ago commemorated 100 years of stellar performances, having formed in 1924 at American Legion Post No. 3 in Olympia. The Band’s first performance was for the Olympia Yacht Club in spring, 1925. They have been thrilling folks ever since — at no cost to audiences or venues. The Band’s musicians are a mix of military veterans, civilians, the young (including a junior high school student), the not-so-young, and members of many diverse communities. They donate their time and talents in order to share the amazing music of our nation and the world with their audiences.

This year’s appearance on Sunday, June 28 will be a celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary. This free concert will be an opportunity to showcase the musical highlights of American culture — a big, colorful, multi-faceted and extremely diverse bag of gems.

According to Band Leader Kevin Robertson, “We are featuring a wide range of music that has been popular or culturally relevant.” One exciting element will be music from the recent film, How To Train Your Dragon. Another piece that will have folks nodding in appreciation is the vintage dance tune La Paloma. Even if you don’t recognize the title, you will recognize the melody (and may be tempted to do a little two-step in the aisle).

The Band will end with its signature medley of themes from the United States Armed Forces. This is always a very stirring feature of the concert, an opportunity for audiences to see and appreciate those who have served and sacrificed for us all.

This free concert is available because of the generosity of these dedicated Band members, so be sure to join them for an amazing performance. Admission is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted.