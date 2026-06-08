From jazz to blues to dubstep — live music for all ages and tastes
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 8, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Grays Harbor College Honors Recital
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students
Free admission
Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
Curlew’s Call
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 12-13
Absynthe Minded
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 12-13
Party at the ‘Port 3 — All roads lead to DUBSTEP!
Grays Harbor Historical Seaport and Iron Dragon Entertainment are at it again with Party at the ‘Port: all roads lead to DUBSTEP! A night filled with all the warehouse show essentials: vendors, lasers, pirates, good vibes, great music, and more! Not to mention, tons of BASS! Like the previous shows, it’s all ages, alcohol-free, with vendors, photo ops with admiral BunBun and her pirates from Iron Dragon, blacklight painting, a chill area, and a vast dance floor. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 and runs until 1 a.m.
Saturday, June 13
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Dogger
Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville
Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.
Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman
Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman
Aberdeen Elks
Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.
$16 in advance, $20 at the door
GHC Civic Choir & Concert Band
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m.
Join us for the civic choir and concert band performing spring favorites, directed by Kari Hasbrouck and Tiffany Maki.
Adults $15, Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $12, GHC Students and 12 and under free
GHC Steel Drums – Spring Performance
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m.
Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites. Admission is Free.
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band – Spring Performance
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.
General Admission $5. GHC Students Free
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 19-20
Cookin’ The Blues with Kim Archer
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
June 19-20
Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen
Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. 21+
Featuring Heart Shaped Box, Of Lioness and Mad Mountain
Kevin Case at the Elderberry Lane Block Party
Saturday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Oyhut — Elderberry Lane
Jon Reynolds
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano
Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.
Nick Mardon Trio
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.
Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport
June 26 at 6 p.m.
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Live Music
June 26-28
Coming Up Threes
The Sirens of Circe
First Bike Night at Saltwater Saloon
Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze weekend
Live Music from 7 to 11 p.m.
2858 S. Forrest Street in Westport
Deerswerver
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 26-27
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
June 26-27
Sand and Sawdust Festival
Ocean Shores
Friday, June 26
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Shades of Gray at 3 p.m
Saturday, June 27
Deerswerver at 11 a.m.
WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.
Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.
Sundance at 7 p.m.
Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert
Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.
Raymond Theatre
323 Third St. in Raymond