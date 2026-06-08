From jazz to blues to dubstep — live music for all ages and tastes

The Grays Harbor College Jazz Choir & Jazz Band Spring Performance is set for Thursday, June 18. (Grays Harbor College)

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Grays Harbor College Honors Recital

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students

Free admission

Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

Curlew’s Call

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 12-13

Absynthe Minded

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 12-13

Party at the ‘Port 3 — All roads lead to DUBSTEP!

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport and Iron Dragon Entertainment are at it again with Party at the ‘Port: all roads lead to DUBSTEP! A night filled with all the warehouse show essentials: vendors, lasers, pirates, good vibes, great music, and more! Not to mention, tons of BASS! Like the previous shows, it’s all ages, alcohol-free, with vendors, photo ops with admiral BunBun and her pirates from Iron Dragon, blacklight painting, a chill area, and a vast dance floor. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 and runs until 1 a.m.

Saturday, June 13

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Dogger

Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville

Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.

Outshined featuring Artis the Spoonman

Along with Poppa Woody, Liquid Courage, and Keven and Justin Hoffman

Aberdeen Elks

Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

$16 in advance, $20 at the door

GHC Civic Choir & Concert Band

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m.

Join us for the civic choir and concert band performing spring favorites, directed by Kari Hasbrouck and Tiffany Maki.

Adults $15, Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $12, GHC Students and 12 and under free

GHC Steel Drums – Spring Performance

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites. Admission is Free.

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band – Spring Performance

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.

General Admission $5. GHC Students Free

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 19-20

Cookin’ The Blues with Kim Archer

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

June 19-20

Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen

Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. 21+

Featuring Heart Shaped Box, Of Lioness and Mad Mountain

Kevin Case at the Elderberry Lane Block Party

Saturday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Oyhut — Elderberry Lane

Jon Reynolds

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano

Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

Nick Mardon Trio

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Blues-driven rock influenced by the spirit of ’60s and ’70s guitar legends with a modern alternative edge and soulful melodies.

Rowdy Ryan Baker and the Whiskey Bandits

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze in Westport

June 26 at 6 p.m.

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Live Music

June 26-28

Coming Up Threes

The Sirens of Circe

First Bike Night at Saltwater Saloon

Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze weekend

Live Music from 7 to 11 p.m.

2858 S. Forrest Street in Westport

Deerswerver

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 26-27

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

June 26-27

Sand and Sawdust Festival

Ocean Shores

Friday, June 26

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Shades of Gray at 3 p.m

Saturday, June 27

Deerswerver at 11 a.m.

WA Old Time Fiddlers at 2 p.m.

Leo Sunshine at 3 p.m.

Sundance at 7 p.m.

Department of Washington American Legion Band free concert

Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 Third St. in Raymond