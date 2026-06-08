Chehalis Tribe investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by chairman

Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation Chairman Dustin Klatush speaks at an event in June 2025.

The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation is looking into allegations that Chehalis Tribal Chairman Dustin Klatush engaged in unprofessional conduct while in Arizona this week.

The allegations stem from a social media post made on Monday, June 1, describing alleged behavior by Klatush and four other unidentified men inside a store in Chandler, Arizona.

The post alleges that Klatush was intoxicated and acted inappropriately towards a female employee.

Klatush was reportedly in Arizona to attend an event at the Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.

The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation’s vice chairperson, treasurer, secretary and a council member issued a news release on Tuesday, June 2, stating that they are aware of the allegations against Klatush regarding his conduct in Arizona.

“We know many of you are concerned. Any question involving the integrity of our leadership deserves immediate attention. The alleged conduct does not represent our Tribe’s values,” the news release reads.

The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation is “committed to following due process and is “reviewing the allegations and following all applicable laws and policies,” the release states.

“We will take appropriate next steps after doing further due diligence.”